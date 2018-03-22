CBSLA.com will stream the funeral service for Officer Greggory Casillas live beginning at 9:30 a.m.

POMONA (CBSLA) – Hundreds are expected for a funeral service Thursday morning for a Pomona police officer who was shot and killed earlier this month following a pursuit and foot chase with a suspect who later barricaded himself in an apartment for more than 15 hours.

Thirty-year-old Greggory Casillas of Upland was killed March 9 in the 1400 block of South Palomares Street. A second officer was wounded in the jaw, but survived.

His accused killer, 38-year-old Isaias De Jesus Valencia has been charged with capital murder and special circumstance allegations of murder of a peace officer and murder for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest.

The service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at Purpose Church in Pomona and will be immediately followed by a procession to Forest Lawn-Covina Hills Cemetery, according to the Pomona Police Department.

California Gov. Jerry Brown is among those expected to attend.

Police warned that motorists could encounter street closures to accommodate the funeral procession. According to Pomona police, the following streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m.:

— Garey Avenue in both directions from Holt Avenue to Alvarado Street, possibly extending to Orange Grove Avenue.

— Main Street from Holt Avenue to Pearl Street.

— Pearl Street from east of Main Street to Garey Avenue.

Police said the incident began just after 9 p.m. on March 9m when Pomona police were dispatched to a reckless vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a chase ensued, culminating in a traffic collision, Bergner said. The suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and ran, prompting a foot chase.

The suspect, Valencia, ran into the apartment complex in the 1400 block of South Palomares Street, entered a unit and barricaded himself in a bedroom. When the officers tried to make contact with him, he opened fire.

Los Angeles County firefighters rushed the two officers to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, where Casillas died. The other wounded officer, identified as Alex Nguyen, survived.

Valencia was arrested the following day, March 10, following a SWAT standoff of more than 15 hours. Police said Valencia has a lengthy arrest record.

Casillas had been with the department since 2014, though he was only sworn in as a Pomona police officer in September 2017 and was just about to finish field training when he was killed.

He is survived by his wife Claudia and two sons Gregorio, 4, and 5-month-old Mariano.

“Gregg is a hero, a man to look up to,” Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri said earlier this week. “He left his family at home to protect yours, and his ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten. Our Pomona police officers were out doing what they always do, putting themselves in harm’s way to protect Pomona, a community that we love.”

