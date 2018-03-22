CORONA (CBSLA) — Residents living at the foot of the Cleveland National Forest, where the Canyon Fire burned last September, were ordered to get out ahead of a storm that is expected to drop up to seven inches on the region Thursday.

Corona’s mandatory evacuation order went into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday, ahead of a National Weather Service flash flood watch that covers the Riverside metropolitan area and Riverside County valleys, including the cities of Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona. The flash flood watch goes into effect at 6 a.m. and is set to expire at 3 a.m. Friday.

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect throughout the night. Please do not wait until heavy rains begin to take action – be proactive. (951) 817-5800 • https://t.co/3VWIzbmqiB pic.twitter.com/mJhJsTDNTM — Corona Fire Dept (@CoronaFireDept) March 22, 2018

“Do not delay evacuating until the rain becomes severe,” Corona Fire Department spokeswoman Gina Moran-McGough said Wednesday. “Debris flows can occur without any notice and evacuation routes can quickly become impassable.

Homes along Oakridge Drive, Elderberry Circle, Diamond View Street, Star Canyon Circle, Canyon Crest Circle, Wilderness Circle, Hidden Hills Way, Saltbush Circle, Bulrush Circle, San Sebastian Circle, San Ponte Road, San Viscaya Circle, San Almada Road, San Ramon Drive and San Alvarado Circle were identified as most at risk from flooding.

Road closures were also in effect for Dominguez Ranch and San Ponte, Oakridge and San Ramon, Canyon Crest and Diamond View, and Montana Ranch and Hidden Hills. Residents trying to get into these areas will be asked to show identification.

Authorities went door-to-door at about dinnertime to notify residents about the mandatory evacuation order.

“It kind of took us by surprise a little bit, but we kind of calmed down and started getting our stuff together,” Corona resident Jenn Antonucci said.

The areas being evacuated were hit by flooding when a major winter storm series struck in early January.

