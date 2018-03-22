STORM WATCH: Canyon Fire Burn Areas Ordered To Evacuate | Latest ForecastLive Blog | Evacuations And Closures | Animated Radars | Download The CBSLA Weather App
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Wet weather likely caused a commuter bus to crash into a second bus Thursday along the 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles, leaving two people hurt, authorities said.

The collision just before 11 a.m. occurred along the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway near Soto Street in the Boyle Heights area, according to fire officials.

The crash involved the two buses and a pickup truck, which rolled down an embankment, according to the CHP reported.

An apparent earlier collision involving another vehicle into a tree in the same or nearby lanes may have contributed to the bus crash, LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

bus1 Two Hurt After Buses Collide On Rain Slicked LA Freeway

Nearly 40 people were being assessed for any possible injuries,

