LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Wet weather likely caused a commuter bus to crash into a second bus Thursday along the 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles, leaving two people hurt, authorities said.

The collision just before 11 a.m. occurred along the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway near Soto Street in the Boyle Heights area, according to fire officials.

The crash involved the two buses and a pickup truck, which rolled down an embankment, according to the CHP reported.

An apparent earlier collision involving another vehicle into a tree in the same or nearby lanes may have contributed to the bus crash, LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

Nearly 40 people were being assessed for any possible injuries,

