(credit: Irvine Barclay Theatre)

This spring, The Irvine Barclay Theatre will be presenting audiences with a variety of terrific plays and performances sure to delight.

Irvine Barclay Theatre

4242 Campus Drive

Irvine Ca 92612

949-854-4646

http://www.thebarclay.org

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet with pianist Joyce Yang

Thursday, April 05, 2018 at 8pm

The world premiere of a new work by renowned choreographer Jorma Elo and live music by acclaimed pianist Joyce Yang. Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s bold vision – top global choreographers, distinctive groundbreaking works, and virtuoso dancers – has fostered a jewel of a dance company in the American West. Praised by the Los Angeles Times for her “compelling virtuosity,” pianist Joyce Yang has been captivating audiences all over the world with her lyricism and interpretive sensitivity. The evening also includes Jirí Kylián’s Return to a Strange Land and Nicolo Fonte’s Where We Left Off.

The Del McCoury Band

Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 8pm

For more than fifty years, Del McCoury has defined authenticity for bluegrass fans. McCoury is something special − a living link to the days when bluegrass was made only in hillbilly honkytonks and on the stage of the legendary Grand Ole Opry. Del might be in his 70’s, but he’s singing better than ever and showing no signs of slowing down. Performing with his Grammy-winning band, he appears in onstage jams with today’s county stars and at music festivals where audiences number in the hundreds of thousands. With fierce musicianship and Del’s instantaneous, easygoing connection with listeners, The Del McCoury Band is on top of the bluegrass world.

Branford Marsalis Quartet

Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 8pm

Jazz master, renowned Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Branford Marsalis is one of the most revered instrumentalists of his time. Leader of one of the finest jazz quartets today, and a frequent soloist with classical ensembles, Marsalis’ most current recording with his quartet is Four MFs Playin’ Tunes.On this album, the song takes center stage, with the band members bringing their considerable musical expertise to bear, as they focus on each tune as an important musical entity unto itself and not merely a vehicle for showcasing individual talent. The Branford Marsalis Quartet is one of the most innovative and forward-thinking jazz ensembles around today.

Dance Theatre of Harlem

Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 8pm

Founded by Arthur Mitchell and the late Karel Shook in the basement of a church in 1969, Dance Theatre of Harlem has been making a difference in the world for half a century. The company’s unprecedented success, as a racially diverse company, school and source of arts education was built on creating innovative and bold new forms of artistic expression. Now under the artistic direction of Virginia Johnson, the company continues to inspire and uplift through the power of art. Renowned for inspired composition, the company presents an inventive repertoire of groundbreaking and nuanced choreography.

Cecile McLorin Salvant

Friday, April 20, 2018 at 8pm

Cécile McLorin Salvant has become one of the most celebrated young vocalists in jazz, moving audiences around the world with her expressive style and masterful vocal technique. Her new album, Dreams and Daggers, won the 2018 Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Cécile sings with a soulful expression that inhabits the songs the way an actress embodies a character. With elegance, poise and boundless soul and sensuality, she is quickly becoming a leader of her generation by inspiring a new audience to discover the joy of jazz.

Halau O Kekuhi

Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 8pm

Spend an evening with one of the Island’s most important cultural treasures. Halau O Kekuhi is celebrated for its mastery of the ‘aiha’a style of hula (dance) and oli (chant). The ‘aiha’a is a low-postured, vigorous style of hula that springs from the eruptive volcano goddess Pele and her sister goddess, Hi’iaka, characteristic of the creative forces on the island of Hawai’i.

Voices of Hawaii – Nathan Aweau and Kawika Kahiapo

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 8pm

Nathan Aweau, a talented multi-instrumentalist, has been part of such award-winning groups as HAPA, Ka‘eo, and The Ali‘i. His seven solo CDs have won him multiple Na Hoku Hanohano Awards (Hawai‘i’s Grammy) including Male Vocalist of the Year (the only person to have won three times), Song of the Year (twice), and Island Album of the Year, among others. Slack Key guitarist Kawika Kahiapo has contributed to more than 84 recording projects and performed with numerous artists both on stage and as a studio musician, and is a regular at slack key festivals. Kawika’s most recent solo releases won two Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in 2015 – one for Island Music Album of the Year for Ku‘u ‘Aina Aloha, the other for Slack Key Album of the Year for Ho‘omaluhia.