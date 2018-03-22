(credit: Joan Marcus)

Big ticket sporting events, pop culture conventions, and even a costume party all await you in Orange County this weekend. You have loads of a great options when it comes to how best to spend your time and money. Here is a list of the what, where, and why.

Friday, March 23



The Book of Mormon

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Costa Mesa

www.scfta.org

The winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical begins it's Orange County run of dates this week at the Segerstrom. Hailed by critics and selling out theaters across the nation, Book of Mormon continues its success, even having too implement a ticket lottery considering the demand. If you can land a ticket, you will not be disappointed. Club Cosplay

House of Blues

Anaheim

www.clubcosplay.com

Enjoy a nightlife experience unlike any other as Club Cosplay invades The House of Blues Anaheim this Friday night. Djs, live performance and fully stoked bars take a backseat to thousands of attendees dressed to the nines as their favorite characters from comics, feature films, and cult classics. A party for nerds by nerds, this is a judgement free gathering that really nurtures individuality and creativity. College Baseball – Cal State Fullerton Vs. Cal State Long Beach

Goodwin Field

Fullerton, CA

www.fullertontitans.com

Two of SoCal’s best college baseball programs will square off for local bragging rights as the Titans of Cal State Fullerton take on the Dirtbags of Cal State Long Beach. With the schools in such close proximity, there is a an added element of competition that will make this game one to see. Goodwin Field is a great place to catch a baseball game considering there is not a bad seat in the house.

Saturday, March 24



Orange County Soccer Club Vs. Sacramento Republic FC

Irvine Great Park

Irvine

www.orangecountysoccer.com

It's the second home opener for Orange County's Soccer Club. Watch as the hometown favorites take on the Sacramento Republic on the gorgeous greens of Irvine'e Great Park facility. As an affiliate of MLS, the United Soccer League is home to some globally recognized talent, making these matches highly competitive and especially entertaining. South OC Cars and Coffee

The Outlets San Clemente

San Clemente

www.southoccarsandcoffee.com

Before you get your shopping done on Saturday, enjoy a walk through some 500 different cars. From exotics to classics, hot rods to antiques, every Saturday morning some of the county’s best examples of automotive art convene in the parking lot for morning coffee and car talk. This event is free and open to everyone that appreciates classic cars. WonderCon

Anaheim Convention Center

Anaheim

http://www.wondercon.com

The spring cousin to San Diego’s famed Comic-Con, WonderCon will draw thousands of pop culture, cosplay, and comic enthusiasts to the Anaheim Convention Center. With marquee guests conducting panel discussions and special appearances, the influence of WonderCon now rivals the weight of San Diego as many sneaks peaks and first looks happen at WonderCon ahead of the summer movie season.

Sunday, March 25



The Freeway Series: Angels vs Dodgers

Angel Stadium

Anaheim

www.mlb.com

Even with the rain this week, Spring is officially in the air as baseball season has come back around. Kicking off the opening week festivities, the Freeway Series pits the Angels against the Dodgers in an interleague battle for bragging rights. Though these games are pre-season, the excitement in the stadium would suggest otherwise. Score your tickets now. Fully Fullwood's Final Reggae Sunday

Don The Beachcomber

Huntington Beach

www.donthebeachcomber.com

After years of helming the soundtrack every Sunday at Orange County’s tiki-esque watering hole Don the Beachcomber, legendary bassist George Fully Fullwood is rounding out his weekend tenure. With a resume that includes work with artists including Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Delroy Wilson, and Gregory Issacs to name a few, Fully Fullwood Sundays is a tradition in Orange County that will be sorely missed. Catch the final go round this Sunday.

