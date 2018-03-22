(credit: Jessy Lu)

Celebrating traditions that include famous composers to cultural traditions from Mexico to Sweden, there is a wealth happening in Los Angeles this weekend. Food, art, music, and even a mud run make it so that going bored just isn’t in the forecast. Here is what is on deck for your weekend.

Friday, March 23



iLatin Food Fest

Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica

www.santamonica.com

Growing into one of the city’s most anticipated events of the year, the iLatin Food Fest aims to take guests on a tour of Mexico in 32 flavors. Fashioned after the “mercado” of Mexico City, the festival hosts an array of tastings, a michelada bar, tequila pairings, and cooking demos from celebrity chefs. Santa Monica PierSanta MonicaGrowing into one of the city’s most anticipated events of the year, the iLatin Food Fest aims to take guests on a tour of Mexico in 32 flavors. Fashioned after the “mercado” of Mexico City, the festival hosts an array of tastings, a michelada bar, tequila pairings, and cooking demos from celebrity chefs. Bach In the Subways

Various Locations

Los Angeles

www.bachinthesubways.org

Starting on March 21 and culminating with performances on March 25th, subway stations throughout Los Angeles will be filled with the sounds of Johann Sebastian Bach. Bach in the Subways is a global effort to honor the composer’s birthday by performing his music in different subway tunnels. These performances are free for guests and scattered throughout the city.

Saturday, March 24



Waffles and Beer Festival

Pershing Square

Los Angeles

www.facebook.com

This Saturday, Pershing Square will be lined with vendors pairing waffles with craft beer. This first annual Waffles and Beer Festival looks to carry on the Swedish Tradition of Waffle Day in Southern California. From savory to sweet, the waffle will be on full display and actually goes great with an ice cold beer. Admission to this event is free. Pershing SquareLos AngelesThis Saturday, Pershing Square will be lined with vendors pairing waffles with craft beer. This first annual Waffles and Beer Festival looks to carry on the Swedish Tradition of Waffle Day in Southern California. From savory to sweet, the waffle will be on full display and actually goes great with an ice cold beer. Admission to this event is free. Santa Monica Airport Artwork

Santa Monica Airport

Santa Monica

www.santamonicaairport.com

For the 12th year the Santa Monica Airport will fill its hangars with the work of renowned artists for it’s Artwalk. The exhibits and demonstrations will be coupled with workshops for guests that delve into music and performance art. Naturally, there will be food trucks and blend booths on site to take home a souvenir. Along with the art, guests can see the planes that are housed at the airport up close and personal all for free. Warrior Dash

Prado Regional Park

Chino

www.warriordash.com

If your weekend plans include some competition and plenty of mud, the Warrior Dash is a great way to work out some of that adrenaline. This 12-part obstacle course is equal parts physicality and party. The participants will get to test their stamina then party after the run with food, beer, and olive music to celebrate at the finish line. King Tut: Treasure of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

Los Angeles

www.californiasciencecenter.org

Marking the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, the California Science Center is hosting the touring exhibit with more than 150 authentic unearthed artifacts. Also, the display includes some 60 different items that have never traveled outside of Egypt. Coupled with multimedia presentations into the science behind the discovery, this is a truly unique exhibit that is already selling out.

Sunday, March 25



La Carretera: A Music & Vintage Car Experience

Arts District

Los Angeles

lacarreterashow.com

Car culture in Los Angeles is ingrained. Taking its cues from the La Carrera Panamericana races from Mexico during the 1950’s, the Los Angeles version of La Carretera is an eclectic marriage of car show and family bbq. Rare automobiles from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s will be on display while DJs play Sunday;s best and the BBQ laps on the grill. Tickets are all of $12 with profits going to Para Los Ninos. Arts DistrictLos AngelesCar culture in Los Angeles is ingrained. Taking its cues from the La Carrera Panamericana races from Mexico during the 1950’s, the Los Angeles version of La Carretera is an eclectic marriage of car show and family bbq. Rare automobiles from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s will be on display while DJs play Sunday;s best and the BBQ laps on the grill. Tickets are all of $12 with profits going to Para Los Ninos. The Return of Vaudeville

The Wiltern

Los Angeles

roaringtwentiesstreetjam.com

One of the Southland’s most historic theaters will play host to an evening of classic entertainment. Complete with aerial feats, snake charmers, and tantalizing burlesque, thi8s prohibition-era variety show is a guaranteed good time. Offering themed cocktails and even a speakeasy afterparty, this tribute to Vaudeville is not to be missed. Steven Spielberg Classic Screening

Aero Theatre

Santa Monica

www.americancinemathequecalendar.com

In anticipation of the latest from revered director extraordinaire Steven Spielberg Ready Player One, the American Cinematheque is hosting a weekend full of his most beloved stories. In addition to screenings of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “The Color Purple,” Sunday will showcase a digitally restored version of “E.T. The Extraterrestrial.” Fall in love all over again with the movie going experience with some of the best films in the history of cinema.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.