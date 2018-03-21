LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Toys “R” Us is reportedly planning on beginning the first phase of liquidation sales at most of its U.S. locations as soon as Thursday.

According to USA Today, the liquidation schedule was revealed during a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday while seeking permission to move forward with its liquidation plan.

The toy store chain is reportedly hoping to complete liquidation sales by June, though some stores may shut down sooner depending on how quickly inventory sells out.

Weighed down by debt and unable to compete, last fall, the toy company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

It is believed that the entire liquidation process will last around 14 weeks.