LEIMERT PAR (CBSLA) — Authorities said a suspicious package — delivered by Fed Ex — was sent to a home in Leimert Park Wednesday.

The package was delivered to a home in the 4200 block of South Bronson Avenue in South Los Angeles, prompting a bomb squad call.

The residents said they were not expecting a package and did not know the sender, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im.

Austin experienced a spate of deadly bombings investigators believe were the work of 23-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt who fatally blew himself up today as officers closed in.

Police in Austin tracked Conditt from surveillance video when he appeared at a Fed Ex office in a blond wig holding packages.

In Leimert Park, the bomb squad opened the package and could be seen walking away with it, suggesting it didn’t contatin any explosive material.