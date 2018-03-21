STORM WATCH: Storm Rolls Through Santa Barbara, Ventura Counties; To Reach LA By Wednesday Night | Latest ForecastLive Blog | Evacuation Orders | Animated Radars | Download The CBSLA Weather App

LEIMERT PAR (CBSLA)  —   Authorities said a suspicious package  — delivered by Fed Ex  — was sent to a home in Leimert Park  Wednesday.

The package was delivered to a home in the 4200  block of South Bronson Avenue in South Los Angeles, prompting a bomb squad call.

The residents said they were not expecting a package and did not know the sender, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im.

Austin experienced a spate  of deadly bombings investigators believe were  the work of 23-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt who fatally blew himself up today as officers closed in.

Police in Austin tracked Conditt from surveillance video when he appeared at a Fed Ex office in a blond wig holding packages.

RELATED LINK: Texas Serial Bomber, 23, Identified And Dead After Blowing Himself Up

In Leimert Park, the bomb squad opened the package and could be seen walking away with it, suggesting it didn’t contatin any explosive material.

 

