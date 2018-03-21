LEIMERT PAR (CBSLA) — Authorities said a suspicious package delivered Wednesday by FedEx with an Austin return address was sent to a home in Leimert Park.

The package was delivered to a home in the 4200 block of South Bronson Avenue in South Los Angeles, prompting a bomb squad call.

The residents said they were not expecting a package and did not know the sender, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im.

CBS2’s Rachel Kim said a woman called police after her daughter received the package.

Austin experienced a spate of deadly bombings investigators believe were the work of 23-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, who fatally blew himself up early Wednesday as officers closed in.

Police in Austin tracked Conditt from surveillance video when he appeared at a FedEx office in a blond wig holding packages.

In Leimert Park, the bomb squad opened the package and could be seen walking away with it, suggesting it didn’t contain explosive material.

The bomb squad determined the package contained paperwork.

“It was a manila envelope,” said LAPD Sgt. Gil Pedragon, “approximately 8 by 10 found on the porch. Just laying flat. It was a slight bubble-type package, it did have an item inside that was slightly raised for possible concern.”

The LAPD expects more calls about suspicious packages but says it is the right thing to do — call. Better to be safe than sorry.