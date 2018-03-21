LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A steady rain was falling in Santa Barbara and western Ventura counties Wednesday morning as a large storm hits Southern California amid concerns that burn areas could see flooding, mudslides and debris flows.

About 30,000 people have been evacuated in the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier burn areas in Santa Barbara County, along with another 2,500 in Ventura County.

Thousands more will go under mandatory evacuations in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains of Los Angeles County Wednesday night, in the Creek Fire and La Tune Canyon Fire burn areas.

Evacuated cities in Santa Barbara County include Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria. In Ventura County, mandatory evacuations were issued for La Conchita, Matilija Canyon, North Fork and Casitas Springs to Nye Road. The city of Ventura was under a voluntary evacuation.

Highway 33 near Ojai, which shut down earlier this month after burn-scarred hillsides gave way and dumped mud and debris on the road, is a trouble spot.

In Montecito, following the deadly January mudslides in the area ravaged by the Thomas Fire, there remains anxiety over whether basins and creeks will be able to handle the rainfall over the next few days.

The storm arrived Tuesday evening and is expected to last through Friday. While rainfall expectations for L.A. County were scaled down slightly since Tuesday, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties are still expected to receive 2 to 5 inches of rain in coastal and valley areas and between 5 and 10 inches across the foothills and coastal slopes.

The storm is a combination of a strong Eastern Pacific weather system greatly bloated by an “atmospheric river” consisting of a subtropical plume of moisture. The heaviest rain is not expected to be generated until late Wednesday evening.

“Widespread urban roadway flooding is possible as well as rockslides and mudslides, especially near canyon roadways,” the National Weather Service said. “As a result, there could be significant travel delays and road closures across the region between Tuesday and Thursday night.”

The 101 Freeway in Santa Barbara County, near Carpinteria, which shut down for several weeks in January following the devastating Montecito mudslides, is at risk.

A flash flood watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through late Thursday night, not only in burn areas of Los Angeles County, but also in urban areas. It will be in effect in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains; the San Gabriel, San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys; Los Angeles, including the coast, metropolitan Los Angeles, downtown, and the Hollywood Hills; and both coastal and inland Orange County.

Duarte city officials said the city would adopt a “yellow alert” status at noon Wednesday in areas below the 2016 Fish Fire burn area. The alert calls for residents to move vehicles, trash bins and other large items out of streets to keep them clear for emergency crews and prevent items from being washed away.

The city also plans to close Mel Canyon Road to through-traffic below the burn area beginning at 6 p.m. The street will remain closed to at least 7 a.m. Friday.

Valley View Elementary School, which is on Mel Canyon, will remain open, but students must be dropped off and picked up on Deerlane Drive.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department advised people who reside in the areas affected by the La Tuna Canyon, Creek and Skirball fires to prepare for evacuations and street closures.

Evacuations are anticipated to begin at 6 p.m. in the following areas:

— Mandatory evacuations in the Creek Fire and La Tune Canyon Fire burn areas include Kagel Canyon, Lopez Canyon and Little Tujunga. The 8300 block to the 9000 block of La Tuna Canyon Road also will be under a mandatory evacuation.

— Voluntary evacuations were issued for the 9000 block of La Tuna Canyon Road to Sunland Boulevard; from Day Street (north border) to Plainview Avenue (east border) to Sherman Grove Avenue (west border).

The city of Burbank, meanwhile, issued a voluntary evacuation order that will take effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday and continue through at least 6 p.m. Thursday for several streets in danger of flooding and mud flows due to the recent La Tuna Fire.

All of Burbank’s hiking trails have been closed, along with the Stough Canyon Nature Center and Wildwood Canyon recreation area, until further notice.

