WARNING: The video above may be upsetting for some viewers. Discretion is advised.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities Wednesday released shocking surveillance video of a male suspect shooting a dog to death in cold blood outside a South Los Angeles home earlier this month.

The shooting occurred at around 10:27 p.m. on March 9 outside a home in the 900 block of East 91st Street in the Avalon Gardens neighborhood, Los Angeles police report.

The home surveillance video shows two active dogs in the front yard of a home when four male suspects appear on the sidewalk. The suspects walk in single file alongside the fence while the dogs run back and forth on the other side.

Just before reaching the end of the fence, the suspect at the front of the group pulls something from his pocket and points it one of the dogs, who’s directly in front of him. There’s a flash of light, and the dog drops to the ground in front of the fence. The suspects then quickly skirt away and out of view.

Police said officers arrived on scene to find the dog dead in the yard. The dog was taken to L.A. Animal Services, where veterinarians determined it had been shot.

The second dog was not hurt.

Anyone with information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or email the LAPD Animal Cruelty Task Force at ACTF@lapd.online.