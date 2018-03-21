LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a $5.3 million verdict Wednesday, affirming that musicians Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams knowingly copied Marvin Gaye’s song, “Got to Give it Up,” to create the 2013 chart-topper, “Blurred Lines.”

“This is a wonderful recognition of Marvin’s creativity and the lasting value of one of his greatest songs,” said Gaye’s ex-wife Jan Gaye.

By a 2-1 vote, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the order calling for the “Blurred Lines” creators to share 50 percent of their royalties as well as pay a significant amount in damages to the Gaye family.

“Pharrell and Robin should have done the right thing by licensing Marvin’s composition and crediting him,” said Jan Gaye. “This is a victory for the rights of all musicians.”