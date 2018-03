SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person was killed and a second was injured in a shooting in South Los Angeles late Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported at 11:51 p.m. in the 300 block of East 101st Street.

Los Angeles police arrived to find one person dead at the scene. A second was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Their identities were not released.

There was no suspect information, police said.

The circumstances and motive for the shooting were not confirmed.