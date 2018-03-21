LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly a dozen eateries in Los Angeles and Orange counties made OpenTable’s list of the 100 best “big night out” restaurants in America, including downtown Los Angeles hotspots Bestia, Perch and Otium, the online restaurant reservation site announced Wednesday.

In addition to those three downtown dining spots, Republique in Mid-City Los Angeles and Gracias Madre, Ivy and Pump, all in West Hollywood, made the list, as did two Orange County eateries — Mastro’s Ocean Club in Newport Beach and Water Grill-South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.

With 18 restaurants on the list, California claimed the highest number of eateries for a night on the town, followed by Florida with 17. Fifty cities, from coast to coast, are also featured, with New York and Las Vegas appearing more than any other destinations on the list and Chicago trailing closely behind.

