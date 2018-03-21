LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills was taken into custody Monday night following a naked, bloody fight with his brother, also an NFL player, in a downtown Los Angeles apartment.

In video obtained by TMZ, 22-year-old Zay Jones is seen fighting his brother, 25-year-old Cayleb Jones, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, in the hallway of an apartment building.

A nude Jones shoves his brother, and at one point yells, “I wanna fight for Jesus.” There’s also images of blood on the floor.

Witnesses told TMZ that Cayleb was trying to stop Zay from jumping out a 30th floor window. Cayleb’s girlfriend lives in the building, TMZ reports.

When officers arrived, they found Jones “breaking glass doors and windows” and arrested him on suspicion of felony vandalism, Los Angeles police spokesman Luis Garcia said.

Jones was booked on $20,000 bail. TMZ reports he was held in the medical ward of the jail. He was released just before 5 a.m. Wednesday after posting bond, according to online jail records.

The Bills said in a statement they were aware of an incident involving Jones and were still gathering additional information.

Jones was taken by the Bills in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft after completing a prolific college career at East Carolina. He set an FBS record with 399 career catches and broke the single-season reception mark with 158 catches in his final season.

He had 27 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns his rookie season with the Bills. Following the season, Jones revealed he played part of the year with a torn labrum and had surgery to repair the injury in January.

Jones is the son of former NFL linebacker, Robert Jones, who won two Super Bowl championships with the Dallas Cowboys during his 10-year career.

