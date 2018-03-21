STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A large tree has fallen in the 4200 block of Bluebell Avenue in Studio City.

CBS2’s Peter Daut reported from the scene where he said the massive pine tree fell around 4 p.m.

The tree is about 100 feet long.

It blocked an entire street. The top of the tree smashed into a home, took out a car and destroyed the home’s fence.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Daut spoke to neighbors who said this tree was the fifth in recent years to come crashing down.

A man named Trevor Gerszt owns the home, and Daut described him as very upset.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” Trevor said. “I’m extremely upset, but I also feel grateful that no one was hurt. I also feel blessed.”

Trevor has a 4-and-half year-old son and a daughter who is 2.

“My wife is also young,” he said, “and our nanny was home. And I have a security guard who watches over the house, and he had to jump out of the way.”

Trevor said he’s been advocating for the city to remove the tree but they chose not to for reasons he could not explain.

He said he loves his “beautiful neighborhood,” but wasn’t sure if “my family’s going to feel comfortable living here anymore.”

Other neighbors told Daut they were also shaken.

“I thought it was a big thunderbolt, but then I looked in the sky, clear as a bell. And I went ‘No! Not the tree! No’ and then I went outside and there it was,” said Mike McCartney.

He knows the fallen tree could have killed someone.

“There was a gentleman walking by and cars were right there in the area where it fell and crushed,” McCartney said.

By Wednesday evening, Daut said crews were able to cut the tree up into large pieces and planned to haul away the debris in the morning.