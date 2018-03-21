SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 24-year-old Oceanside man was convicted for the stabbing death of a man he met on Craigslist.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office announced that Adam Anthony Ingala-Whiting faces a sentence of 16 years to life.

Ingala-Whiting was found guilty by a jury of one felony count of second-degree murder. His sentencing was enhanced because he used a knife in the commission of the crime.

The D.A. said that Ingala-Whiting answered a Craigslist ad on April 28, 2014 from the victim who was seeking a sexual encounter.

Ingala-Whiting met the victim — 47-year-old Francesco “Joey” Bonomolo — at his Mission Valley home.

Authorities said Ingala-Whiting stabbed the victim multiple times sometime between April 28 and May 4 when Bonomolo’s body was found by an acquaintance.

Sentencing is set for May 18, Dept. C-41, Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.