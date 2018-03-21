STORM WATCH: Storm Rolls Through Santa Barbara, Ventura Counties; To Reach LA By Wednesday Night | Latest ForecastLive Blog | Evacuation Orders | Animated Radars | Download The CBSLA Weather App
Filed Under:Adam Anthony Ingala-Whiting, Craigslist, Francesco "Joey" Bonomolo, mission viejo, Murder, Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA)  —  A 24-year-old Oceanside man was convicted for the stabbing death of a man he met on Craigslist.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office announced that Adam Anthony Ingala-Whiting  faces a sentence of 16 years to life.

Ingala-Whiting was found guilty by a jury of one felony count of second-degree murder. His sentencing was enhanced because he used a knife in the commission of the crime.

The D.A. said that Ingala-Whiting answered a Craigslist ad on April 28, 2014 from the victim who was seeking a sexual encounter.

RELATED LINK: Suspect, 21, Arrested For Murder Of Mission Viejo Resident

Ingala-Whiting met the victim — 47-year-old Francesco “Joey” Bonomolo — at his Mission Valley home.

Authorities said Ingala-Whiting stabbed the victim multiple times sometime between April 28 and May 4 when Bonomolo’s body was found by an acquaintance.

Sentencing is set for May 18, Dept. C-41, Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch