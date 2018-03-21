LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters responding to a blaze early Wednesday morning in the Fashion District of downtown L.A. discovered a large and possibly illegal marijuana grow.

Just before 1 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called to a fire in the 700 block of East 9th Place.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered smoke coming from a commercial structure, Los Angeles police said. They entered the building to find a large number of marijuana plants.

There were no injuries from the fire, the details of which were unclear.

Detectives were unsure if this was a legal marijuana operation, police said.

The cause and extent of the fire and the financial value of the marijuana was not confirmed.