LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A 23-year-old convicted robber who removed his GPS tracking device and escaped in Long Beach last week has been captured.

Christopher Pinon was taken into custody peacefully just before midnight Tuesday in the East Los Angeles neighborhood of Monterey Park, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports.

He has been booked into California Institution for Men in Chino.

Pinot was reported missing just before 3:30 p.m. Friday after it was discovered that his GPS device had been tampered with.

At the time, Pinon was being housed in a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Long Beach. His GPS device was later found in a trash can in the area of West Washington Boulevard and South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles.

Pinot was convicted of second-degree robbery and sentenced to three years in prison, which he began serving in July 2017. In January of this year, he was transferred from the Wasco State Prison to the MCRP.

He was scheduled to be released on probation in November.

The MCRP program is a voluntary program for inmates who have less than a year of prison time to serve. It provides services designed to help inmates transition back to civilian life.