BURBANK (CBSLA) — The city of Burbank issued a voluntary evacuation order Wednesday evening.

The order remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Residents on the following streets are asked to take note of the warning.

— Country Club Drive east of Via Montana;

— all of Hamline Place;

— Groton Drive east of Kenneth;

— 830-849 Stephen Road;

— Irving Drive between Kenneth and Joaquin;

— 2906 & 2934 Olney Place;

— 2934 Remy Place;

— 2949 Mystic View Place;

— 3430-3436 Brace Canyon Road;

— 3301-3310 Brookshire Court;

— 3318, 3321 & 3322, 3422 Wedgewood Court;

— 3514-3519 Folkstone Court; and

— 3529-3530 Castleman Lane.

The city has set up an evacuation center at Verdugo Recreation Center (3201 W. Verdugo Ave. The center is unable to accommodate animals.)