BURBANK (CBSLA) — The city of Burbank issued a voluntary evacuation order Wednesday evening.
The order remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Residents on the following streets are asked to take note of the warning.
— Country Club Drive east of Via Montana;
— all of Hamline Place;
— Groton Drive east of Kenneth;
— 830-849 Stephen Road;
— Irving Drive between Kenneth and Joaquin;
— 2906 & 2934 Olney Place;
— 2934 Remy Place;
— 2949 Mystic View Place;
— 3430-3436 Brace Canyon Road;
— 3301-3310 Brookshire Court;
— 3318, 3321 & 3322, 3422 Wedgewood Court;
— 3514-3519 Folkstone Court; and
— 3529-3530 Castleman Lane.
The city has set up an evacuation center at Verdugo Recreation Center (3201 W. Verdugo Ave. The center is unable to accommodate animals.)