MUNICH, Germany (CNET) —Like many other major automakers, BMW is going all-in on electrification. Speaking to members of the media in Germany this week, Harald Krüger, chairman of the board of management of BMW AG, confirmed the company’s plans to launch 25 new electrified models by 2025, 12 of which will be full EVs.

Specifically, Krüger said BMW will launch an all-electric iX3 SUV in 2020, and we’ll see a preview of this new model at the Beijing Motor Show. As its name suggests, this will likely be a fully electric version of the existing (and popular) X3 SUV. Following that, BMW plans to build a production version of the iNext, a vehicle Krüger refers to as the company’s “technology flagship.”

“The BMW iNext is far more than just a car. By that, we mean it is a future-proof, scalable modular system,” Krüger said. “It will enable the entire company and all our brands in terms of technology, design and new approaches. The iNext combines autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification and services.”

These electrification plans aren’t just limited to the BMW brand, either. “As an urban brand, Mini is practically made for e-mobility,” Krüger said. To that end, a pure-electric Mini will launch sometime in 2019.

“I have set clear goals for sustainable mobility,” Krüger said. “More than 140,000 electrified vehicles sold this year. A total of half a million electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids on the roads by the end of 2019.” Ambitious goals, to be sure. But that’s the way of the future.