LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fifty moms alongside their children with Down syndrome have taken the internet by storm after posting a carpool karaoke video on YouTube lip syncing “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri.

The video was made in support of World Down Syndrome Day, which falls on March 21.

The touching carpool karaoke, which by Wednesday had garnered over two million views on YouTube, was recognized on Twitter by both Christina Perri as well as the carpool karaoke king himself, CBS’s The Late Late Show host James Corden.

A quick reminder that this is the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke ever. #wouldntchangeathing https://t.co/EMoTCEiaq3 — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 17, 2018

THIS IS THE BEST!!!!

i’m so honored they chose my song!

my heart is so full!!!#wouldntchangeathing #WDSD2018

💜https://t.co/AA5bPsarU6 — christina perri (@christinaperri) March 16, 2018

The moms in the video are all a part of a Facebook group called “Designer Genes”, which was created for parents of children with Down syndrome born in 2013 or 2014.