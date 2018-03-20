(credit: Signe Leth/shutterstock)

Açai bowls have been the latest health food trend, thanks to the açai berry’s superfood status. Juice bars, açai shops and restaurants around town are jumping on this bandwagon to prepare some beautiful and healthy bowls for hungry health-nuts A cross between a smoothie in a bowl and sorbet, an açai bowl is topped with fresh fruit, nuts, granola and other toppings based on your choosing. Here is a list of the top places to grab a fresh açai bowl all across LA.



Beaming

Westfield Century City

10250 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(310) 421-4500

http://www.livebeaming.com



São Açaí

8850 Washington Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 256-2615

http://www.saoaçai.com



Rawberri

8582 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 652-7010

http://rawberri.com



Inside with their friendly and inviting decor with banana leaf wallpaper​​, the café offers nutritious açai and superfood bowls ​free of ​any refined ​sugar ​or ​dairy. Two of their​ most popular bowl​s are energy boost bowl, blended with peanut butter and hemp milk, and the boho bowl, blended with almond butter and almond milk.

Viviane

Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills

9400 W Olympic Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(310) 407-7791

http://vivianerestaurant.com



Avalon serves continental fare with French techniques. Either sitting inside or outside the boomerang-shaped pool surrounded by private cabanas, the hotel blends Old Hollywood roots with a distinct Southern California 1950s vibe. Their açai bowl, comes with freshly cut pineapple, strawberry & papaya, coconut shavings, granola, mulberry, gogi berry, and drizzled in coastal honey.

Robeks

3891 Overland Ave.

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 838-2332

http://robeks.com



For over 20 years, Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies has been serving delicious, good-for-you smoothies, juices and bowls with 19 locations across the greater Los Angeles area. Using only the best fruits, freshest vegetables, and natural ingredients, each smoothie, juice or bowl is always made to order. Each location offers a range of bowls that vary from açai based bowls with toppings like fresh strawberries and fresh banana, to a green based bowl with ingredients like spinach and cucumber.

Welltopia

1716 Highland Ave.

Hollywood, CA 90028

(323) 848- 4602

https://www.mymilkandhoney.com



Ubatuba Açai

549 S. Western Ave.

Los Angeles, CA

(213) 590-1909

http://www.ubatubaaçai.com



Harvest Bar

15030 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(818) 889-1765

http://www.theharvestbar.com



Amazebowls

300 S. Santa Fe. Unit P.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(323) 610-2099

https://www.amazebowls.com



The Hive

606 Broadway #102

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 899-6928

http://www.thehivesm.com



This cozy and trendy organic cafe and superfood bar in Santa Monica serves healthy bites and superfood organic bowls. They allow guests to “bee yourself” (their catchphrase), and order from eight different types made to order bowls, and you can build your own bowl too, choosing from a wide range of superfood toppings. Choose from the popular hive class açai bowl with strawberry, banana, hemp granola, shredded coconut and their signature bee pollen to an ironman chia bowl made with maca and coconut cream to the crazy alchemy bowl that has everything superfood in it, even 24k edible gold.

Açai Jungle Cafe

326 N Victory Blvd.

Burbank, CA 91502

(818) 859-7199

http://açaijunglebowls.com



Gratitude

419 N Canon Dr,

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(424) 389-1850

http://cafegratitude.com



Cliff’s Edge

3626 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 666-6116

http://www.cliffsedgecafe.com



Tucked away in a secret garden just feet from bustling Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake, Cliff’s Edge presents guests with a one-of-a-kind outdoor romantic multi-leveled patio. On their brunch menu, the Greek yogurt and açai bowl, comes with granola, dried fruit and nuts, toasted coconut, and seasonal fresh fruit and berries. In the spring and summer months, the bowl may feature other seasonal fruits instead of berries like stone fruits.



Jarone Ashkenazi is a freelance writer who covers restaurants, bars, travel, sports and other lifestyle topics. View his work at www.jaroneashkenazi.com, or connect with him on Twitter: @JaroneAsh.