(credit: Oak Grill)

This year, Easter brunch in the Orange County means backyard parties, extensive buffets and prix-fixe dining. If you haven’t decided whether to eat in or go out, there are a few options that may convince you to do the latter. Several are child friendly, so the kids can still tag along to your usual bottomless brunch blowout.



Orange Hill Restaurant

6410 E Chapman Ave

Orange, CA 92869

(714) 997-2910

www.theorangehillrestaurant.com

Date: April 1, 2018



Join Orange Hill Restaurant for a grand Champagne brunch buffet on Easter Sunday! From 9:30am to 5pm, the restaurant will be offering a wide variety of delicious options during its Easter Sunday Champagne buffet, including breakfast specialties, a carving station featuring leg of lamb and roasted prime rib, a raw bar with oysters on the half shell, crab legs, shrimp cocktails, smoked mussels, chilled clams, smoked salmon and whole poached salmon, as well as an assortment of sushi and sashimi selections, herb roasted chicken, a holiday ham, and a toast your own s’mores station! Adults are $65 per person, and kids can eat for $30! (Credit: Orange Hill Restaurant)6410 E Chapman AveOrange, CA 92869(714) 997-2910Date: April 1, 2018Join Orange Hill Restaurant for a grand Champagne brunch buffet on Easter Sunday! From 9:30am to 5pm, the restaurant will be offering a wide variety of delicious options during its Easter Sunday Champagne buffet, including breakfast specialties, a carving station featuring leg of lamb and roasted prime rib, a raw bar with oysters on the half shell, crab legs, shrimp cocktails, smoked mussels, chilled clams, smoked salmon and whole poached salmon, as well as an assortment of sushi and sashimi selections, herb roasted chicken, a holiday ham, and a toast your own s’mores station! Adults are $65 per person, and kids can eat for $30!



The Ranch Saloon

1025 E. Ball Road

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 817-4200

www.theranch.com

Date: April 1, 2018



Anaheim’s Ranch Saloon is throwing their own Easter Sunday bash, with a special brunch menu from 10am to 2pm. The menu, which is $75 per person and they will be offering items like a house smoked salmon, a Duroc pork belly, a country fried petaluma quail, a Mediterranean style chopped salad, a Maine lobster benedict, skirt steak hash, as well as desserts like a strawberry rhubarb crisp. (credit: dewspliff/shutterstock)1025 E. Ball RoadAnaheim, CA 92805(714) 817-4200Date: April 1, 2018Anaheim’s Ranch Saloon is throwing their own Easter Sunday bash, with a special brunch menu from 10am to 2pm. The menu, which is $75 per person and they will be offering items like a house smoked salmon, a Duroc pork belly, a country fried petaluma quail, a Mediterranean style chopped salad, a Maine lobster benedict, skirt steak hash, as well as desserts like a strawberry rhubarb crisp.



Hotel Irvine

17900 Jamboree Rd

Irvine, CA 92614

(888) 230-4452

www.hotelirvine.com

Date: April 1, 2018



Hotel Irvine takes its Easter party outdoors this year with a grand picnic. Grab the whole family, and get ready for an egg-cellent afternoon filled with an all-out Easter egg hunt, a petting zoo, pictures with the Easter Bunny and a family photo booth to capture the memories. The restaurant will also be serving up brunch favorites at their chef-crafted buffet, along with tasty kid’s options for all ages. $65 per adult, $20 per child ages 5 – 12, excluding tax and gratuities. (credit: Hotel Irvine)17900 Jamboree RdIrvine, CA 92614(888) 230-4452Date: April 1, 2018Hotel Irvine takes its Easter party outdoors this year with a grand picnic. Grab the whole family, and get ready for an egg-cellent afternoon filled with an all-out Easter egg hunt, a petting zoo, pictures with the Easter Bunny and a family photo booth to capture the memories. The restaurant will also be serving up brunch favorites at their chef-crafted buffet, along with tasty kid’s options for all ages. $65 per adult, $20 per child ages 5 – 12, excluding tax and gratuities.



Bayside Restaurant

900 Bayside Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949 721-1999

www.baysiderestaurant.com

Date: April 1, 2018



Bayside Restaurant’s harbor views are just one of the many enjoyable parts of dining at the eatery. Easter brunch is a three-course, prix-fixe meal featuring menu items like a puree of artichoke soup, a mixed berry yogurt with sliced bananas and granola clusters, a garden salad, roasted ruby beets, a frittata, a king crab Bayside benedict, as well as a free range chicken breast, linguini pasta, a grilled flat iron steak, grilled spring lamb chops, a Pacific swordfish and much more! For dessert, bite into a three layer chocolate mousse or a strawberry almond tart. (credit: Bayside Restaurant)900 Bayside DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949 721-1999Date: April 1, 2018Bayside Restaurant’s harbor views are just one of the many enjoyable parts of dining at the eatery. Easter brunch is a three-course, prix-fixe meal featuring menu items like a puree of artichoke soup, a mixed berry yogurt with sliced bananas and granola clusters, a garden salad, roasted ruby beets, a frittata, a king crab Bayside benedict, as well as a free range chicken breast, linguini pasta, a grilled flat iron steak, grilled spring lamb chops, a Pacific swordfish and much more! For dessert, bite into a three layer chocolate mousse or a strawberry almond tart. view the full menu



Oak Grill

Island Hotel Newport Beach

690 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 759-0808

www.IslandHotel.com

Date: April 1, 2018



From 10:30am-3:30pm, Oak Grill’s buffet will include classics like pancakes, sausage, omelets, and pastries, as well as signature restaurant items. There will be a pancake bar, a build your own omelet station, eggs, bacon sausage, breakfast potatoes, as well as an assortment of pastries, breakfast breads and muffins! Or, opt for a yogurt parfait, house made quinoa granola, and seasonal fruits. Other offerings include an oyster bar, shrimp cocktails, and a Farmer’s Market station with salads, pastas, and a charcuterie platter. Their Chef’s Carving Corner will feature delicious items including a slow roasted filet of beef, an herb roasted chicken, a rack of lamb, a whole planked salmon and more. Then, if you have a sweet tooth, opt for their mini donuts and Easter themed desserts! (credit: Oak Grill)Island Hotel Newport Beach690 Newport Center DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 759-0808Date: April 1, 2018From 10:30am-3:30pm, Oak Grill’s buffet will include classics like pancakes, sausage, omelets, and pastries, as well as signature restaurant items. There will be a pancake bar, a build your own omelet station, eggs, bacon sausage, breakfast potatoes, as well as an assortment of pastries, breakfast breads and muffins! Or, opt for a yogurt parfait, house made quinoa granola, and seasonal fruits. Other offerings include an oyster bar, shrimp cocktails, and a Farmer’s Market station with salads, pastas, and a charcuterie platter. Their Chef’s Carving Corner will feature delicious items including a slow roasted filet of beef, an herb roasted chicken, a rack of lamb, a whole planked salmon and more. Then, if you have a sweet tooth, opt for their mini donuts and Easter themed desserts!

Jordan Schlecter is the editor for CBSLA’s “Best of Los Angeles” & “Best of Orange County”