HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — N’Sync is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We repeat, this is not a drill – N’Sync is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hollywood Walk of Fame spokeswoman Ana Martinez made the announcement Tuesday, saying she was happy she “won’t be tearing up any more hearts.”

So happy I won’t be tearing up any more hearts! @Nsync to be honored with star on April 30. “Thinking of you”we felt the need to announce early so you fans could get your airline tickets! pic.twitter.com/ZA4wp2J9EM — Ana Martinez (@wofstargirl) March 20, 2018

The star presentation will take place on April 30, so naturally, the band wanted to give their fans plenty of time to make plans for the big day.

It’s official! You all are invited to watch us get our Star on the Walk of Fame!! Monday April 30th at 11:30am! @wofstargirl #walkoffame — *NSYNC (@NSYNC) March 20, 2018

N’Sync was one of the biggest boy bands among a spate of boy bands that dominated the airwaves during the 90s. The members were Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass.

The band went on “temporary hiatus” in 2002, but in 2007, Bass confirmed the group had definitely broken up. Timberlake moved on to have an extremely successful solo career, performing a record third time during January’s Super Bowl halftime show, while Bass and Fatone tried their hands at acting. Chasez has continued writing music and served as a judge on “America’s Best Dance Crew.