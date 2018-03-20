(Credit: acuna-hansen)

One of the spring season’s most festive holidays is back, and it’s always a popular day for brunch and sweets. Spend your Easter weekend around tables filled with roasted meats, tasty fish, seasonal vegetables and colorful, and most likely chocolatey, desserts. Here are a few places around town with Easter culinary celebrations.



Celestino Ristorante

Pasadena

(625) 795-4006 Pasadena(625) 795-4006 Of all the places in Pasadena to celebrate Easter Sunday Dinner, your palate will thank you for dining at Celestino Ristorante. After you choose which bottle of wine to celebrate the occasion with, start with an Antipasti like the Carpaccio di Pesce Spada con Pinochhio e Aranee, a swordfish carpaccio with orange and fennel salad, or the Proscuitto di Parma e Melone with prosciutto and melon. Then, be sure to save room for a very special house-made pasta and indulge in the Gnocchi Quattro Formaggi made with potato dumplings with a four-cheese sauce, or the vibrant Risotto con Barbabietlo e Formaggio di Capra prepared with red beats and goat cheese. Enjoy other Entrée options like the Filetto di Maiale al Rosemarino, a pork tenderloin in a rosemary sauce, or the mouthwatering Pesce del Giomo, the fish of the day prepared by Executive Chef Cologero Drago himself! So, pop the champagne and hop on over to Celestino Ristorante to enjoy the best Italian cuisine in Pasadena this Easter Sunday!



CHAYA Downtown

Downtown Los Angeles

(213) 236-9577 Downtown Los Angeles(213) 236-9577 This Easter Sunday, there is no better place to celebrate and enjoy Easter Brunch than at CHAYA Downtown! With a spectacular Brunch Buffet ($60 per person), you will be sure to hop out of bed early for this savory spread. First, be sure to fill your glass with Bottomless Mimosas ($10), then head to the Easter Brunch Buffet and enjoy the spectacularly fresh array of Crab, Oysters, Scallops, Smoked Salmon, Eggs Benedict, and much more, or create your own Omelet at the Yakatori Grill with other delectable hot items at the Carving Station. No need for an Easter Egg Hunt to fix those sweet tooth cravings. As you enjoy Sushi Rolls, Nigiri, and sip on your mimosa, save room for Dessert and enjoy delicious bite-sized sweets and treats that will eve satisfy. So, pass around the Bottomless Mimosas and re-fill your plate, as Easter Sunday is sure to delight at CHAYA Downtown in Los Angeles!



Twohey’s Tavern

Pasadena

(626) 449-2337 Pasadena(626) 449-2337 Come celebrate Easter Sunday in beautiful Pasadena and fuel up before your Easter egg hunt at the newly opened Twohey’s Tavern! When in Pasadena, you must indulge in Executive Chef Travis Limoge’s Red Velvet Pancakes made with whipped butter and Vermont maple syrup. Of course, Easter Brunch would not be the same without Bottomless Mimosas or a cocktail created by Head Bartender Enrique Vasco, like the vibrant Into the Wild with mescal, blueberry, thyme, and lime, or the famous Queen Genever made with Amaro, Bols Genever, orange juice, eggs whites, and simple syrup. After you devour your pancakes, switch to a more-savory dish like the Eggs Benedict prepared with smoked ham, English muffin, poached eggs, hollandaise, with country potatoes, or the Biscuits & Gravy served with house biscuits, country gravy, poached eggs, and country potatoes. Craving something a little more Lunch friendly? Chef Limoge has you covered with dishes like the Smoked Chicken Salad with bib lettuce, orange, sweet onion, toasted almond, soft herbs, and wildflower honey or the Grilled Salmon Salad with shaved fennel, scallions, pearl barley, wild rice, beets, capers, and beet vinaigrette. So, now that your tummy is perfectly satisfied at Twohey’s Tavern, you are finally ready for that perfectly festive Easter egg hunt!



The Raymond 1886

Pasadena

(626) 441-3136 Pasadena(626) 441-3136 Get your bunny on and hop over to The Raymond 1886 for an egg-ceptional Easter Sunday Brunch! Begin your Easter Sunday Brunch with the Things To Start With Family Breakfast Platter, chock-full of apple fritters, cinnamon roll, muffin and fresh fruit, for the whole family to share. Eggs And Other Breakfast Items… keep the Easter Brunch theme hopping with Executive Chef Tim Guiltinan’s Chef Inspired Omelettes where guests have a choice of shrimp, a vegetarian option, corned beef hash, or jalapeño-cured bacon. Get spicy with Huevos Montuleños which consists of scrambled eggs on crispy tortillas accompanied with black beans, corn salsa, roasted tomato-guajillo chili sauce, avocado, and cotija cheese, or stay classic with Smoked-Salmon Eggs Benedict made with tarragon creamy cheese, asparagus and hollandaise. Those desiring Salads, Sandwiches And Other Lunch Items… can look forward to noshing on bright and bold selections such as the Togarashi Crusted Ahi Tuna Sandwich with soy marinated cucumbers, wasabi aioli, sprouts, lettuce and vine-ripened tomatoes. Meat lovers can sink their teeth into the Raymond Cheeseburger, made with ground Kobe beef, melted cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato and “Eva’s Secret Sauce” on a brioche bun, or the Spicy BLT with jalapeño-cured bacon, avocado-cilantro mayo, lettuce, marinated tomato, sprouts on a toasted multigrain bread. Looking for something just a little lighter? Then, dive into the Panzanella Salad prepared with shrimp, toasted bread, arugula, olives, capers, parsley, mozzarella and house dressing. We all know Easter Brunch is not complete without some specialty libations from 1886, such as the seasonally infused 1886 Bloody Mary made with Dirty Sue Olive Juice Mix and an array of salts and spices, or the rejuvenating Ramos Fizz with gin, fresh citrus, cream, egg white, and orange-flower water topped with soda. So, sit back and enjoy at this intimate Craftsman Cottage in the heart of Pasadena as Executive Chef Tim Guiltinan presents an overflowing Easter basket of delectable brunch delights, and hop and don’t walk, to make your reservations today!



Del Frisco’s Grille

Santa Monica

(310) 395-7333 Santa Monica(310) 395-7333 There’s no better way to celebrate Easter than brunch by the beach. With a chef-driven menu featuring elevated twists on classic American dishes, families can enjoy a lively Easter weekend at Del Frisco’s Grille Santa Monica and indulge in signature items such as the Grille’s Truffle-Chive Deviled Eggs and hand carved Bone-In Prime Rib served with homemade Au Jus and creamy Horseradish, before finishing off the experience with a slice of Six-Layer Lemon Doberge Cake.



Hotel Shangri-La

Santa Monica

(310) 394-2791 Santa Monica(310) 394-2791 Enjoy an eggs-traordinary Easter Brunch. Brunch includes: build your own omelette and eggs station, seafood bar, hot buffet, carving/cold stations, a decadent dessert display, live entertainment and one complimentary glass of champagne for adults. At 1pm, kids 12 & under can join in the Egg Hunt taking place at The Courtyard. Take pictures with the Easter Bunny before egg hunting.



Huckleberry Bakery & Café

Santa Monica

(310) 451-2311 Santa Monica(310) 451-2311 Create a hearty spread for Easter Brunch with a House-Smoked Salmon Schmear & Mini Everything Bagel Platter, complete with all the fixings, or a rustic Egg White Frittata with roasted mushrooms, leeks and feta. Easter Dinner isn’t complete without a Niman Ranch Honey Glazed Spiral Ham! Round out the meal with springtime Roasted Asparagus with herbed lemon Dijon sauce, Carrot Cream Cheese Cupcakes, and more. The special Easter menu will be available from March 31-April 1.



Love & Salt

Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-5252 Manhattan Beach(310) 545-5252 A few steps from the pier in Manhattan Beach, Love & Salt offers a tranquil seaside setting for Easter brunch. To celebrate the holiday, chef Michael Fiorelli is serving a special “green” eggs & lamb featuring grilled lamb loin, fried farm eggs and salsa verde with rye toast ($24), alongside the restaurant’s regular weekend brunch menu. The à la carte menu includes Italian-inspired dishes such as “cacio e pepe” eggs on toast with soft scrambled eggs, pecorino and cracked pepper; duck egg pizza with pancetta, rosemary, mozzarella and parmesan; and ricotta pancakes with blueberries and fresh lemon curd. To end on a sweet note, guests can indulge in warm fig cake or share a plate of Love & Salt’s signature Italian donuts.



Saddle Peak Lodge

Calabasas

(818) 222-3888 Calabasas(818) 222-3888 This romantic mountain lodge with a scenic patio will be offering a special Easter menu to dine on this year. Enjoy items like an eggs benedict, a roasted lamb sandwich, a slow cooked beef rib steak with blue cheese, bacon ja, and crispy potatoes, as well as a roasted apple salad, a smoked salmon toast, and bread pudding, mini chocolate brownies or a hazelnut fudge for dessert.



Spring

Downtown LA

(213) 372-5189 Downtown LA(213) 372-5189 Easter Brunch has sprung at Spring and accomplished restaurateur Yassmin Sarmadi and celebrated Executive Chef Tony Esnault have prepared a very special Four-Course Easter Brunch Menu comprised of many French delights to tantalize your tastes and raise your Easter spirits. Housed in the time-honored Douglas Building, there is not a more beautiful room to celebrate Easter Sunday than the dining room at Spring, an airy atrium with a glass and steel A-frame ceiling, with tables and sage-colored chairs scattered amongst two large pepper trees and a fountain in the center of the dining room. Start your Easter Brunch at Spring with Bottomless Mimosas ($12), and of course, Easter Eggs! With bread soil, beets, pickled mustard seeds and fine herbs, this Amuse Bouche is the perfect way to start the Holiday festivities. For the First Course, satisfy your sweet tooth by beginning with a selection of house-made Pastries such as Chef Esnault’s Croissants, Pain au Chocolat, Fresh Baguette with house-made Rhubarb and Cherry Preserves, or the Avocado Tartine prepared with country bread toast, sprouts, hemp seeds, and arugula salad, or the Carrot-Ginger Soup made with confit carrots, celery, chervil, crostini, and extra virgin olive oil. As the Second Course approaches, choose between the Eggs Florentine with spinach, organic poached eggs, and hollandaise, or indulge in the special Mary’s Chicken Breast with roasted asparagus, crushed potato, tomato Provençale, chive blossoms, or Chef Esnault’s Lamb Shank served with creamy polenta, snap peas, turnip, green garlic purée, and lamb jus. Continue to enjoy your Bottomless Mimosa, the final Third Course arrives – Dessert! Choose between the Spring Easter “Egg” with coconut mousse, passion fruit and mango coulis and coconut meringue, the Carrot Cake, or the Louis XV made with Jivara Valrhona chocolate crème, crunchy hazelnut, and praline. So, raise a glass and celebrate this happiest of holidays at Spring!



Montrésor

Studio City

(818) 760-7081 Studio City(818) 760-7081 There is nothing better Easter Sunday than enjoying a mouthwatering Easter Brunch crafted by Executive Chef Paul Shoemaker at Studio City’s newly-opened Montrésor. Time slows down at this whimsical French bistro as you are transported to 1920’s Paris while sipping on a Mimosa or classic wine of choice. Start off Easter Sunday with an Appetizer that includes choices like the Berries & Honeycomb prepared with pine nuts, biscotti crumble, and Chantilly cream, the classic French Onion Soup with gruyère, and baguette croutons, or the Foie Gras Torchon served with black cherry, Moscato, and brioche. Just as the second glass of wine comes your way, prepare to be swept off your feet with Entrées that will have you wanting to return for dinner that same evening. There is a dish for every guest this Easter Brunch to enjoy such as the Black Truffle Omelette made with winter black truffles, truffle brie, and a baguette, the Poached Eggs with two organic farm fresh eggs paired with a frisée lardon salad, or the Burger made with grass-fed short rib, époisee, tomato confit, and bordelaise.



Casita Del Campo

Silver Lake

(323) 662-4255 Silver Lake(323) 662-4255 This Easter at Casita Del Campo, dive into Brunch and sip on margaritas as colorful as the Easter eggs you decorate. Choose a vibrant Fruit Margarita to enjoy including strawberry, peach, cranberry, pomegranate, ginger, and melon with tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice, and triple sec. Then get ready for an Easter Brunch you won’t forget with entrées that are sure to make your mouth water. Craving that stick-to-your-ribs satisfaction? Start with the steak & eggs with thinly grilled steak, topped with two sunny-side up eggs and served alongside country style potatoes and refried beans. Guests can also enjoy other “eggs-elent” dishes like the Huevos a La Mexicana prepared with two eggs scrambled with fresh onions, tomatoes, peppers, garnished with sliced avocado and rice and refried beans, or for a meatier option, the Huevos Con Chorizowith two scrambled eggs served with savory chorizo, rice and beans. Of course, there is always the classic carnitas plate with delicious pork simmered in garlic and oranges served with guacamole alongside white rice and black beans. Whatever entrée and margarita(s) you choose, Easter Sunday at Casita Del Campo is sure to be a memorable holiday for everyone!

Jordan Schlecter is the editor for CBSLA’s “Best of Los Angeles” & “Best of Orange County”