SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — Lyft is offering free rides for storm evacuees in Santa Barbara County to and from the Red Cross evacuation center at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Residents under mandatory evacuation orders are eligible to receive up to $50 from Lyft.

To receive the offer, enter the code SBSTORM in the “Promos” section of the Lyft app.

The offer will be valid Tuesday through Saturday at midnight.

To view areas that are affected by mandatory evacuation orders, click here.