NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — Bright green bicycles have invaded the Cal State University Northridge campus.

As CBSLA’s Crystal Cruz reports, dockless bike sharing company LimeBike is being welcomed by CSUN students but nearby businesses are complaining about the bikes being left in front of their establishments.

“I live in the dorms. It’s like a 20 minute walk. LimeBike is a cheap and affordable way to get around,” said CSUN student Ryan Honey.

The price is more affordable than hiring a car service for a group of friends.

“I don’t have money to spend on Uber so that’s why this is a great. A dollar for every 30 minutes so I can get to where I need to go,” said a CSUN student.

The beauty or burden of the LimeBike is that you can pick it up and leave it almost anywhere.

“In front of my store. Anytime. And sometimes I take it and put it in the back over there,” said business owner Sheriff Hanna.

Nearby business owners have seen the bikes in their parking lot and on sidewalks.

“I see all over here. Every corner I see one. I’m really amazed why they’re all here,” said business owner Steve Rabbani.

Rabbani likes the idea of LimeBikes but wonders why they are sometimes left in the business parking lot.

Others complained and Councilman Michael Englander got involved and users are concerned they will have to be returned to a dock on campus, instead of left at the biker’s destination.

Mike Kaiser hopes that’s not the case.

“I think with any program there are growing pains and I’m super excited for CSUN and I think the students are motivated to learn. We don’t produce rude students,” said Kaiser.

The councilman’s office told us they’re working with LimeBike on a solution.

Some say educating bike users on etiquette would be a step or in this case a peddle in the right direction.