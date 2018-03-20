L.A.’s Best Happy Hours (Spring 2018)

L.A.’s best new happy hours are guaranteed to make you smile as you sip, savor and save this spring!



Casita Del Campo

Silver Lake

(323) 662-4255

www.CasitaDelCampo.net

With a lively nightly Happy Hour, guests may enjoy a wide selection of margaritas including the Casita Classic prepared with tequila, fresh squeezed lime, triple sec, Fruit Margaritas comprised of strawberry, peach, banana, watermelon, mango, ginger, pomegranate, and guava, and a Smoky Margarita made with Cazadores Reposado Tequila, mescal, triple sec, and fresh squeezed lime. Bartenders also serve up Pina Coladas, Tequila Sunrises, Palomas, and Mojitos. Appetizers include Quesadillas Con Rajas two corn tortillas prepared with a combination of cheeses and mild green chile strips, the Casita's Special includes six crispy mini tortillas topped with chicken, beef, beans, guacamole and sour cream, and the Sweet Corn Tamales which include two delicately sweet tamales filled with raisins and jack cheese. Every day is a fiesta at Casita Del Campo during their nightlyHappy Hour! Casita Del Campo is open for Happy Hour Monday through Sunday from 3pm to 7pm



CHAYA Downtown

Downtown LA

(213) 236-9577

CHAYA Downtown offers a wide selection of Happy Hour cocktails, wines, beers, and bites that will take the edge off after a long day at the office and satisfy tourists in need of a rest after exploring Downtown Los Angeles. Choose from a selection of specialty cocktails for $8.00 including the Russian Blues, prepared with lemon-infused Crystal Palace vodka, house-made spritzer and fresh blueberries, the Bourbon Mash mixed with Jim Beam bourbon, passionfruit purée, orange juice, and mint, or the Bahama Mama comprised of Cruzan Coconut Rum, pineapple, orange juice, fresh sweet & sour, and garnished with an orange slice. If wine is more to your liking, guests can enjoy a selection of including Castle Rock Sauvignon Blanc, Castle Rock Chardonnay, Mouton Cadet Rosé, and the Castle Rock Pinot Noir. Guests of CHAYA can also opt for a nice cold beer like Sapporo Premium Draft Pale Lager, Kirin Light Pale Lager or the Estrella Damm Euro Pale Lager. Finally, a tasty beverage should not be left without delicious small bites, so guests can enjoy a Spicy Shrimp Crunchy Roll, Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranate Seeds, Shrimp Hushpuppies with Karachi mustard dip, and Salmon Belly Skewers with yuzu pepper miso as well. CHAYA Downtown is open for Happy Hour every Monday through Friday 4pm to 10pm



CHAYA Venice

Venice

(310) 396-1179

www.thechaya.com Venice(310) 396-1179 Choose from a selection of specialty priced snacks, cocktails, sake, beer, and wine in the CHAYA Venice bar. Enjoy a variety of small plates including a Yuzu Spicy Tuna Roll, the classic California Roll, and Ramen made with creamy chicken, pork belly, and Casamigos Reposado. Choose from a variety of Happy Hour Cocktails that are sure to tantalize the palate including the Pear Pressure mixed with Shochu, pear purée, lemon and ginger, and the Blood Orange Sour prepared with gin, blood orange, and soda. Of course, if cocktails do not strike your fancy, sake flights are always an excellent choice at CHAYA Venice, along with an ice-cold beer or specially selected glass of wine. Chaya Venice serves Happy Hour every Sunday through Thursday from 5pm to 10pm, and every Friday and Saturday from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm.



Church & State

Downtown LA

(213) 405-1434

www.ChurchandStateBirstro.com Downtown LA(213) 405-1434 After a long day at the office, or an early evening out with friends, look no further than visiting one of Downtown L.A.’s most beloved restaurants, Church & State, for a Happy Hour filled with small bites and drink specials to liven the evening. Enjoy a daily selection of $1 Oysters paired with lemon and mignonette, along with the Le Cachat, a lavender herbed goat cheese on crostini, the Foie de Volaille (chicken liver mousse on crostini), or the Deviled Eggs with paprika, lardon, and chives. For cocktails, enjoy a crisp Craft Cocktail prepared with gin, lemon, Pimm’s, Aperol, and mint. With all the delectable choices at hand, guests can easily let the hectic day slowly slip away, as they sip their drink of choice. Church & State is open for Happy Hour every Monday through Friday from 5:30 pm to 7pm.



Spring

Downtown LA

(213) 372-5189

www.SpringLosAngeles.com Downtown LA(213) 372-5189 Come unwind for happy hour at the Springside Lounge at Spring in Downtown Los Angeles after a long work day and enjoy specialty libations and appetizers every Tuesday through Friday. Nibble on an array of snacks such as the Marinated Olives, Herbed Goat Cheese on Crostini, Beef Tartare, and the true pearl of the menu, the $1 oysters, which are served with fresh lemon and mignonette, all while enjoying a glass of wine or one of Spring’s perfectly balanced cocktails. Spring serves Happy Hour every Tuesday through Friday from 5pm to 7pm



The FLATS

Beverly Hills

(310) 909-7549

www.TheFlatsRestaurant.com Beverly Hills(310) 909-7549 Enjoy featured Happy Hour cocktails created by Head Barman Shaun Summers including their tasty old fashioned prepared with whiskey, aromatic bitters, and Demerara sugars, the margarita comprised of tequila blanco, house Curacao, and fresh lime juice, the Daiquiri prepared with white rum, sugar, and fresh lime, along with other popular classics that are sure to please the palate. After a long day, pair your drink of choice with delicious Small Plates including Fried Olives, Crispy Hen of the Woods mushrooms with tempura, garlic water and Fresno chili, Fresh Cut Fries with rosemary aioli, or the delicious Brussels Sprouts made with brown butter, pickled dates, and cured egg yolks. And, don’t forget about Executive Chef Paul Shoemaker’s fresh, artisanal Flatbread Artisan Pizzas including the Margarita with organic tomatoes, fresh basil, and creamy mozzarella, and the Pepperoni with organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, and smoked pepperoni. Of course, what would Happy Hour be without sliders? Choose between the Honey Boo Boo Sliders with whipped honey butter, bacon, and gruyere cheese or the Baby Calibamma that is sure to deliver a kick, prepared with Calibamma hot cabbage slaw, red jalapeños and pickles. With food this amazing, the only thing up for debate during Happy Hour at The FLATS is what cocktail to order next? The FLATS is open for Happy Hour every Monday through Friday from 4pm to 7pm, and Late Night Happy Hour every Monday through Sunday from 11:00 pm to 12:00 Midnight (cocktails only).



The Raymond 1886

Pasadena

(626) 441-3136

www.TheRaymond.com Pasadena(626) 441-3136 With a Happy Hour this good, The Raymond 1886 is the place to be after a long day at the office or a day out with friends. Guests of The Raymond 1886 can enjoy 50% off Well Drinks and Bar Snacks, 50% off Wines by the Glass, $4 Craft Beers, and $7 Daily Featured Craft Cocktails! Pair the drink of your choice with a variety of tasty bites like the Tater Tots served with The Raymond 1886’s homemade Ketchup, Suckling Pig Tacos Al Pastor with pineapple, avocado, and salsa roja, Mac-n-Cheese baked with Irish cheddar and gruyère, and the Salmon Creek Pork Belly with pickled and roasted Cipollini, fried apple purée, fennel. Sip on a cocktail (or two) and indulge in some of Pasadena’s finest food as you lounge the rest of the day away atThe Raymond 1886! The Raymond 1886 is open for Happy Hour every Tuesday through Friday from 4pm to 7pm.



Twohey’s Tavern

Pasadena

www.TwoheysTavern.com Pasadena Pasadena’s newly opened Twohey’s Tavern is the place you want to be when Happy Hour is this good! Wind down with after a long day with delicious small bites created by Executive Chef Travis Limoge that are sure to satisfy your hunger. Start with the Deviled Eggs topped with Ellie Shaft 2yr. blue cheese, Fresno Red Hot, and orange zest, or the Fresno Wings with fresh horseradish, blue cheese dressing, and carrots. Then, there is the Burger & Beer with caramelized onion, blue cheese, bread & butter pickles, and garlic aioli all paired with a beer of your choice for just $15. And of course, don’t forget to pair your favorite bites with any $6 Well Cocktails, rotating $5 Draft Beers, and White and Red Wines by the glass for under $7. Sip and savor the end of the day at one of Pasadena’s finest new dining and drinking destinations – Twohey’s Tavern! Twohey’s Tavern is open for Happy Hour every Tuesday through Sunday from 3pm to 6pm

