INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting at an infamous Inglewood home early Tuesday morning.

A call at 12:35 a.m. reported a man trying to break into a home in the area of Yukon Avenue and 106th Street, Inglewood police Lt. Neal Cochran said. Officers responding to the scene heard gunshots as they pulled up.

Inside, they found one man dead and two women suffering from gunshot wounds, Cochran said. The two women were taken to hospitals.

The women are in stable condition, Inglewood Mayor James Butts said.

The officers also saw a man running out of the back of the home, and a large swath of the neighborhood was closed off. A large response — including officers from eight different police departments, K9 officers and a drone — descended on the area to conduct the search.

Two men have been taken into custody, but police continue to search for a possible third suspect. The two men arrested are believed to be gang members, and they had reportedly forced their way into the home yelling that they wanted to kill members of another gang.

Police at the scene say the home has been the scene of tragedy before — a double murder occurred at the home about a year and a half ago, but it’s not clear whether that had anything to do with Tuesday’s break-in.

