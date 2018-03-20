(credit: Pavel Kobysh/shutterstock)

In Los Angeles, there’s a wide range of great activities to do on Easter that everyone can enjoy. Whether you want to keep things traditional or kick it up a notch, check out these Easter day events in Los Angeles.



EasterFest 2017

Grand Hope Park

9th & Hope St.

Los Angeles, CA. 90015

(213) 471-2415.

www.newcitychurchla.com/easterfest

Date: Sunday April 1, 2018



This year, partake in the 10th Annual EasterFest at Grand Hope Park in downtown LA for an Easter you won't soon forget! festival downtown. The festival is free to everyone thanks to the generosity of the New City Church. There will be plenty of events, including an easter egg hunt, and activities like bounce houses, arts and crafts, face painting, races and games and more for kids with lots of food and drink for the adults.



Pershing Square Community Egg Hunt

Pershing Square

532 S. Olive St

Los Angeles, CA 90013

www.laparks.org

Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 (all day)



The City of Los Angeles' Park and Recreation is hosting a free Easter egg hunt at Pershing Square in Downtown LA today. Enjoy the egg hunt, win prizes, hear poetry and storytelling, take part in arts and crafts as well as plenty of children's entertainment like bounce houses. Their Easter egg hunts will run in shifts by age group. Food will also be available for purchase.



Blessing of the Animals at Olvera Street

El Pueblo Historic Park

125 Paseo De La Plaza

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 628-1274

www.olveraevents.com

Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018



The Blessing of The Animals has been a big part of the history of Olvera Street since its founding in 1930. Many people view their pets as part of the family and are worthy of receiving an Easter blessing right alongside everyone else. On Saturday, March 31, 2018, blessings will begin at 2pm and will be led by Archbishop Jose Gomez. The ceremony, which will bless all animals that attend, lasts about an hour, and then the fun really starts! From 12pm to 5pm, enjoy entertainment and family fun. There will be music, a lively procession, a petting zoo and entertainment for the entire family. If attending with a pet, please act responsibly to ensure the safety of yours and other animals.



Bunny’s Spring Fling at the LA Zoo & Botanical Gardens

Los Angeles Zoo

Griffith Park

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90027

www.lazoo.org

Date: March 30 and 31 and April 1, 2018 (10am – 4pm)



"Spring into fun" with this annual celebration featuring a bounty of egg-citing activities! On Easter Day (and two other days), The Los Angeles Zoo will host its Bunny Spring Fling for families around the southland. Take photos with the big Easter bunny, take part in the live performances from Kiddie Karoo's Easter Adventure, shake your bunny tail at the family dance party, and get into the springtime spirit with seed planting crafts and bunny-nose whisker face painting!



The Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Los Encinos State Historic Park

Los Encinos Historic State Park

16756 Moorpark St

Encino, CA 91436

(818) 784-4849

www.los-encinos.org

Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 1pm



Join the Los Encinos Docents Association at Los Encinos State Historic Park, on the Saturday before Easter Sunday, starting around 1pm, for our annual Easter Egg Hunt. This free annual Easter event is a tradition among locals and will feature many activities aside from an egg hunt such as traditional games, a blacksmith, old-time music, tours of the historic adobe and performers in period costume. The Egg Hunts will be grouped according to age with 2 years and under starting at 1:30pm, with kids aged 3 and 4 at 2pm, kids 5-6 at 2:30pm and kids 7-10 at 3pm in the Orange Grove.



Spring Easter Egg Hunt

Baldwin Hills / Crenshaw Plaza Egg Hunt

www.baldwinhillscrenshawplaza.com

Date: March 31, 2018 at 12pm



Visit Baldwin Hills for the Crenshaw Plaza egg hunt! This egg hunt may not be outside in a grassy park, but it is free and includes crafts, face painting, treats and gift bags for local kids.



45th Annual Egg Hunt

Winnetka Recreation Center

8401 Winnetka Ave

Winnetka, CA 91306

(818) 756-7876

www.laparks.org

Date: March 31, 2018 at 10am to 11am



Join the fun and excitement of hunting for goody-filled eggs in Winnetka Park's annual egg hunt. After the eggs are all cracked, stay around and have your child's picture taken with "EB" the bunny. Other fun activities include inflatables, interactive DJ, balloonist, and a live petting zoo! All participants must bring their own basket to collect eggs.



Easter At The Underwood Family Farms

3370 Sunset Valley Rd

Moorpark, CA 93021

(805) 529-3690

www.underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Date: March 24, 25, 30, 31, 2018; April 1, 7, 8, 2018



Celebrate Easter on the farm with Underwood Farms Springtime Easter Festival in Moorpark! Springtime Easter Festival admission is $6 Monday – Friday and $10 on Saturdays and Sundays (including Friday, March 30) . Children under 2 are free.

Jordan Schlecter is the editor for CBSLA’s “Best of Los Angeles” & “Best of Orange County”