COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Authorities have released surveillance videos of a Mercedes Benz which was involved in a hit-and-run crash which injured a cyclist Tuesday morning in Costa Mesa.

The collision occurred at 8:20 a.m. at Bristol Street and Red Hill Avenue. Costa Mesa police report that a 56-year-old man was biking in the area when he was struck by a black Mercedes Benz.

The driver fled and the victim called 911. He was taken to a hospital with a compound ankle fracture and is expected to survive, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a 2012 to 2015 Mercedes Benz SLK300 or SLK350. There was no description of the driver.

Anyone with information should call police at 714-754-5264.