LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dairy Queen and Rita’s Italian Ice are welcoming spring with a taste of summer by giving out free ice cream cones on this first official day of spring.

Participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill stores nationwide are giving out free small vanilla soft-serve cones with the signature curlon top while supplies last. The limit is one free cone per person, and mall locations are not participating.

Rita’s will be giving away free Italian ice on Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

While Dairy Queen is not charging for the cones, it is soliciting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Dairy Queen said it raised $300,000 for the charity on the same day last year. Dairy Queen said that donations will stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.

This is ice cream company’s fourth annual “Free Cone Day.”

Dairy Queen has 6,800 locations worldwide.

Click here to find a Dairy Queen location near you. For Rita’s Italian Ice locations, click here.

“We’re excited for our fourth annual Free Cone Day,” Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation, said. “This day has become a spring tradition and a sign that warmer weather is upon us.”