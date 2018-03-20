Easter Hunt and Family Fun Day
Central Park – Sports Complex
Goldenwest St
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 536-5486
www.huntingtonbeachca.org
Date: March 31, 2018 from 9am to 2pm
Enjoy one of Orange County’s best Easter events in Huntington Beach this year! The City of Huntington Beach, along with the Kiwanis Club of Huntington Beach will put on a fun Easter Hunt and day full of family fun. Thousands of pounds of tasty candy will be given away to those in attendance, so make sure you come prepared! Go on an Easter egg hunt, take a photo with the Easter bunny, watch live music, play games, get your face painted, view displays and much more. There will be plenty of food, so make sure to come hungry!
Easter Eggstravaganza
Irvine Regional Park
1 Irvine Park Rd
Orange, CA 92869
(714) 997-3968
irvineparkrailroad.com
Date: March 10 – March 31, 2018
Irvine Park Railroad’s Easter Eggstravaganza is back again this year! This month long event held at great Irvine Park Railroad for Easter is perfect for kids to enjoy all sorts of fun! Open from 10am to 4pm on weekdays and 9am to 6pm on weekends, this fun Easter event will feature tons of fun for kids, including the Easter Bunny, a train ride through the beautiful Irvine Regional Park, and much more. Kids can take part in an Easter egg hunt, a fun annual tradition. Other activities to enjoy during the Easter Eggstravaganza will include everything from hay rides, a moon bounce, an egg basket toss, carnival games, Easter cookie decorating, face painting, and much more. Kids can meet and even take their photo with the Easter Bunny! Come hungry as there will be plenty of food!
Flashlight Egg Hunt
Hurless Barton Park
4601 Casa Loma Avenue
Yorba Linda, CA 92886
apm.activecommunities.com
Date: March 30, 2018 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm
No Easter is complete without an Easter egg hunt in the dark, right? This year, come on down and celebrate Easter and hunt for eggs with your flashlight. Aside from your flashlight, bring a basket to get and collect eggs, and your best running shoes so you can get candy and prizes! Check-in at the Thomas Lasorda Jr. Field House no later than 7:45pm. It’s best for kids aged 7-13. Adults get in for free.
Spring Celebration
Grand Park/Town Center Amphiteather
City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
(949) 243-7411
www.avca.net
Date: March 24, 2018 from 9am to 11:30am
Visit Grand Park at Aliso Viejo Town Center for terrific Easter Fun! This annual celebration is back and will offer fun Easter egg hunts, face painting, visits with Peter Rabbit, bounce houses, arts and crafts and more!
Spring Eggstravaganza
Henry Boisseranc Park
7520 Dale St
Buena Park, CA 90620
(714) 562-3871
www.buenapark.com
Date: March 31, 2018
Come be a part of the “Egg-citement” this spring at Buena Park’s special Spring Eggstravaganza! Activities beginning at 9am include stage entertainment, children’s crafts, field games, a petting zoo, moonbounces, visits with the Spring Bunny, and of course, the candy scramble for children 12 years of age and younger! Note: for parents, don’t cook breakfast! Come early and enjoy a special pancake breakfast.
YMCA Easter Egg Hunt
Fullerton Family YMCA
2000 Youth Way
Fullerton, CA
www.ymcaoc.org
Date: March 24, 2018 from 10am to 12pm
Celebrate Easter at the YMCA in Fullerton this year! Meet and greet the Easter Bunny, play games, take part in fun activities, eat cotton candy and more! The Easter egg hunts begin at 10am
Easter At Pretend City
Pretend City
29 Hubble
Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 428-3900
www.pretendcity.org
Date: March 31, 2018 from 11am to 5pm
Easter is never complete without visiting this annual party! From an Easter egg hunt to games, activities, art and more, kids will have a blast and it will get them into the Easter spirit. There will be some fabulous Easter games, activities, and art to keep kids entertained and get them into the Easter spirit. It’s all totally eggs-citing fun! Decorate your very own egg utilizing a variety of colorful mediums and materials, meet and take photos with the Easter bunny, and enjoy live music!