(Credit: Irvine Park Railroad)

You can hide Easter eggs at the house again this year, then snap the same photos of your underwhelmed children pretending they don’t know all of your secret spots. Instead of that usual tradition, take the family out to a local Orange County park and start a thrilling new tradition. Entertainment, excitement, community involvement and, of course, eggs await parents and children of all ages.



Easter Hunt and Family Fun Day

Central Park – Sports Complex

Goldenwest St

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 536-5486

www.huntingtonbeachca.org

Date: March 31, 2018 from 9am to 2pm



Date: March 31, 2018 from 9am to 2pm

Enjoy one of Orange County's best Easter events in Huntington Beach this year! The City of Huntington Beach, along with the Kiwanis Club of Huntington Beach will put on a fun Easter Hunt and day full of family fun. Thousands of pounds of tasty candy will be given away to those in attendance, so make sure you come prepared! Go on an Easter egg hunt, take a photo with the Easter bunny, watch live music, play games, get your face painted, view displays and much more. There will be plenty of food, so make sure to come hungry!



Easter Eggstravaganza

Irvine Regional Park

1 Irvine Park Rd

Orange, CA 92869

(714) 997-3968

irvineparkrailroad.com

Date: March 10 – March 31, 2018



Date: March 10 – March 31, 2018

Irvine Park Railroad's Easter Eggstravaganza is back again this year! This month long event held at great Irvine Park Railroad for Easter is perfect for kids to enjoy all sorts of fun! Open from 10am to 4pm on weekdays and 9am to 6pm on weekends, this fun Easter event will feature tons of fun for kids, including the Easter Bunny, a train ride through the beautiful Irvine Regional Park, and much more. Kids can take part in an Easter egg hunt, a fun annual tradition. Other activities to enjoy during the Easter Eggstravaganza will include everything from hay rides, a moon bounce, an egg basket toss, carnival games, Easter cookie decorating, face painting, and much more. Kids can meet and even take their photo with the Easter Bunny! Come hungry as there will be plenty of food!



Flashlight Egg Hunt

Hurless Barton Park

4601 Casa Loma Avenue

Yorba Linda, CA 92886

apm.activecommunities.com

Date: March 30, 2018 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm



Date: March 30, 2018 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm

No Easter is complete without an Easter egg hunt in the dark, right? This year, come on down and celebrate Easter and hunt for eggs with your flashlight. Aside from your flashlight, bring a basket to get and collect eggs, and your best running shoes so you can get candy and prizes! Check-in at the Thomas Lasorda Jr. Field House no later than 7:45pm. It's best for kids aged 7-13. Adults get in for free.



Spring Celebration

Grand Park/Town Center Amphiteather

City Lights Dr

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

(949) 243-7411

www.avca.net

Date: March 24, 2018 from 9am to 11:30am

Date: March 24, 2018 from 9am to 11:30am

Visit Grand Park at Aliso Viejo Town Center for terrific Easter Fun! This annual celebration is back and will offer fun Easter egg hunts, face painting, visits with Peter Rabbit, bounce houses, arts and crafts and more!



Spring Eggstravaganza

Henry Boisseranc Park

7520 Dale St

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 562-3871

www.buenapark.com

Date: March 31, 2018

Come be a part of the "Egg-citement" this spring at Buena Park's special Spring Eggstravaganza! Activities beginning at 9am include stage entertainment, children's crafts, field games, a petting zoo, moonbounces, visits with the Spring Bunny, and of course, the candy scramble for children 12 years of age and younger! Note: for parents, don't cook breakfast! Come early and enjoy a special pancake breakfast.



YMCA Easter Egg Hunt

Fullerton Family YMCA

2000 Youth Way

Fullerton, CA

www.ymcaoc.org

Date: March 24, 2018 from 10am to 12pm

Celebrate Easter at the YMCA in Fullerton this year! Meet and greet the Easter Bunny, play games, take part in fun activities, eat cotton candy and more! The Easter egg hunts begin at 10am