ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Public works crews were out in full force in Anaheim Tuesday in anticipation of the the storm expected to hit the Southland by evening and last through the week.

Workers have been keeping piles of sandbags stocked for residents near the Anaheim Hills, the area which in October was burned in the Canyon Fire 2 blaze. Like in the Montecito area affected by deadly mudslides early this year, emergency officials have cautioned residents living in burn areas, as they are at higher risk of flooding and mud flows.

“Each catastrophe has its own issues,” Anaheim Hills homeowner Joanne English told CBS2 News. “The fires are horrible ’cause you’re burning down your house; the mud destroys everything you own, so either way. But we love living in the Anaheim Hills, so we just pray for the best,” said English.

Helping assure residents of the safety during the storm will be the crews of Anaheim Public Works, who will go into 24-hour mode Tuesday as the storm makes landfall.

“Once we get an idea of when the rains start, we’ll be able to figure out when we’re gonna start our shifts,” said APW supervisor Tim Hainline.

Workers were clearing out storm drains and basins, trying to mitigate some of the potential flooding that could occur if those become blocked with debris.

“We’ll probably just continue the regular working shift and send the guys home. And then when those shifts go away, we’re gonna overlap the shifts,” Hainline continued.