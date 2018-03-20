(credit: BlueOrange Studio/shutterstock)

Are you looking to get out with your family and take part in some fun Easter events? If so, these are the best Easter Egg hunts to know about!

Victorian Eggstravaganza and Spring Festival

Santa Ana

www.heritagefarmstead.org

March 31, 2018 Santa AnaMarch 31, 2018 The Heritage Museum of Orange County holds the 8th Annual Victorian Eggstravaganza and Spring Festival, which offers music, crafts, face painting, and other family fun.

Dana Point Egg Hunt

Dana Point

www.danapoint.org

Date: March 31, 2018 Dana PointDate: March 31, 2018 Hop on down with your family and discover the hidden treasure of candy and plastic filled eggs at our spring time Egg Hunts for children up to 10 years of age. Huns are on Saturday March, 31st at Pines Park and Sea Canyon Park.

Easter Eggstravaganza

Irvine

www.irvineparkrailroad.com

Date: March 10-31, 2018 IrvineDate: March 10-31, 2018 There’s so much fun to be had at Irvine Park Railroad’s annual Easter celebration that it is a must! Children can meet and have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny as well as participate in several activities like egg hunts, train rides, a moon bounce, hay rides, cookie decoration, an egg basket toss, carnival games, face painting, and great food!

Flashlight Egg Hunt

Hurless Barton Park

apm.activecommunities.com

Date: March 30, 2018 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm Hurless Barton ParkDate: March 30, 2018 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm No Easter is complete without an Easter egg hunt in the dark, right? This year, come on down and celebrate Easter and hunt for eggs with your flashlight. Aside from your flashlight, bring a basket to get and collect eggs, and your best running shoes so you can get candy and prizes! Check-in at the Thomas Lasorda Jr. Field House no later than 7:45pm. It’s best for kids aged 7-13. Adults get in for free.

Fullerton YMCA Easter Egg Hunt

Fullerton Family YMCA

www.ymcaoc.org

Date: March 24, 2018 from 10am to 12pm Fullerton Family YMCADate: March 24, 2018 from 10am to 12pm Celebrate Easter at the YMCA in Fullerton this year! Meet and greet the Easter Bunny, play games, take part in fun activities, eat cotton candy and more! The Easter egg hunts begin at 10am