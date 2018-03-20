Santa Ana
www.heritagefarmstead.org
March 31, 2018
The Heritage Museum of Orange County holds the 8th Annual Victorian Eggstravaganza and Spring Festival, which offers music, crafts, face painting, and other family fun.
Dana Point
www.danapoint.org
Date: March 31, 2018
Hop on down with your family and discover the hidden treasure of candy and plastic filled eggs at our spring time Egg Hunts for children up to 10 years of age. Huns are on Saturday March, 31st at Pines Park and Sea Canyon Park.
Irvine
www.irvineparkrailroad.com
Date: March 10-31, 2018
There’s so much fun to be had at Irvine Park Railroad’s annual Easter celebration that it is a must! Children can meet and have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny as well as participate in several activities like egg hunts, train rides, a moon bounce, hay rides, cookie decoration, an egg basket toss, carnival games, face painting, and great food!
Hurless Barton Park
apm.activecommunities.com
Date: March 30, 2018 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm
No Easter is complete without an Easter egg hunt in the dark, right? This year, come on down and celebrate Easter and hunt for eggs with your flashlight. Aside from your flashlight, bring a basket to get and collect eggs, and your best running shoes so you can get candy and prizes! Check-in at the Thomas Lasorda Jr. Field House no later than 7:45pm. It’s best for kids aged 7-13. Adults get in for free.
Fullerton Family YMCA
www.ymcaoc.org
Date: March 24, 2018 from 10am to 12pm
Celebrate Easter at the YMCA in Fullerton this year! Meet and greet the Easter Bunny, play games, take part in fun activities, eat cotton candy and more! The Easter egg hunts begin at 10am
Pretend City
Irvine
www.pretendcity.org
Date: March 31, 2018 from 11am to 5pm
Easter is never complete without visiting this annual party! From an Easter egg hunt to games, activities, art and more, kids will have a blast and it will get them into the Easter spirit. There will be some fabulous Easter games, activities, and art to keep kids entertained and get them into the Easter spirit. It’s all totally eggs-citing fun! Decorate your very own egg utilizing a variety of colorful mediums and materials, meet and take photos with the Easter bunny, and enjoy live music!