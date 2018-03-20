(Credit: Irvine Park Railroad)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES

Pershing Square Community Egg Hunt

Pershing Square

March 31, 2018

The Pershing Square Mobile Youth Program is hosting its annual Extravaganza Spring Egg Hunt at Pershing Square. The event includes jumpers, magic and music, egg hunts and a visit from the Spring Bunny, (bring your own camera for photos).

Baldwin Hills / Crenshaw Plaza Egg Hunt

Baldwin Hills

March 31, 2018

Enjoy this annual egg hunt which takes place in Center Court at Crenshaw Plaza in Baldwin Hills. Kids will love picking up a free Easter gift bag as well as free face painting, arts & crafts and tasty treats.

Easter Fest and Egg Hunt

Grand Hope Park, Downtown

April 1, 2018

Partake in the 10th Annual EasterFest at Grand Hope Park in downtown LA for an Easter you won’t soon forget! festival downtown. The festival is free to everyone thanks to the generosity of the New City Church. There will be plenty of events, including an easter egg hunt, and activities like bounce houses, arts and crafts, face painting, races and games and more for kids with lots of food and drink for the adults.

WEST LOS ANGELES

Easter Hoppening

Malibu

March 30, 2018

What’s a “hoppening?” It’s an egg hunt with the Easter Bunny, bounce houses, photos with the Easter Bunny, spring crafts and much more! Malibu’s “hoppening” will also feature prizes, games, face painting, food and much more! Make sure to bring your own basket and camera for photos! The hunt starts at 3pm.

Spring Festival & Egg Hunt

Westwood Recreation Center

March 23, 2018

The Spring Festival in Westwood will include games, face painting, egg hunt, jumper and prices and a special appearance from the spring rabbit! All ages.

Easter in the Park

Culver City

March 31, 2018

This all aged event is free and will take place in Tellefson Park. Enjoy an egg hunt, carnival games, bounce houses, live entertainment, and of course an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Peter Rabbit Day

Santa Monica

March 31, 2018

Join the Santa Monica Jaycees for the 26th Annual Peter Rabbit Day at Douglas Park on Saturday, March 31st! There will be egg hunts, egg painting, and photo ops.

Bugs Bunny Easter Egg Hunt

Santa Monica

April 1, 2018

The Aero Theatre in Santa Monica will be hosting its annual Easter Sunday Bugs Bunny Fest, with Easter candy for all the kids. Kids will love Bugs Bunny cartoon watching too! The cost is $9-$11 and is perfect for kids aged 3 and up.

Easter At The Country Mart

Brentwood Country Mart

March 31, 2018

Meet others at the Brentwood Country Mart to celebrate Easter with plenty of treats, games, and an Easter Bunny appearance to kick off Easter weekend.

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY & SURROUNDING AREAS

Easter on the Farm – Moorpark

March 24-25, 30-31, April 1, 7 , and 8, 2018

Celebrate Easter on the farm with Underwood Farms Springtime Easter Festival in Moorpark! Springtime Easter Festival admission is $6 Monday – Friday and $10 on Saturdays and Sundays (including Friday, March 30) . Children under 2 are free.

Springtime at the Adobe

Calabasas

March 24, 2018

The Leonis Adobe will be offering amazing Easter activities from 1pm to 4pm, including a scavenger egg hunt, fun spring themed crafts, feeding ranch animals, live music, and its annual egg hunt. Members get in free, non members are $8 per person, whereas children under $2 are free.

Egg-Ceptional Celebration

LA County Arboretum, Arcadia

March 31, 2018

Join for an EGG-ceptional Celebration! For kids 10 and under. Egg scrambles will take place continuously and Easter baskets will be provided. Event reservations not required.

Los Encinos Living History Egg Hunt

Encino

March 31, 2018

Set out to enjoy the park’s most popular annual event, which sets egg hunts among historical re-enactors, old-time music, and tours of the historic adobe.

Easter in Covina

Covina

April 1, 2018

Head to the San Gabriel Valley for food trucks, bounce houses, a 10,000 egg hunt, Easter services, and more!

Kidspace Egg Hunt

Pasadena

March 24 and 31, 2018

LA’s favorite children’s museum, Kidspace, will have kids of all ages hunting for eggs, decorating eggs, and doing other fun Easter activities.

Spring Egg Hunt and Healthy Kids Day

Monrovia

March 31, 2018

Monrovia’s free event begins at 10am at Recreation Park and will feature plenty of family-friendly activities including arts and crafts, a petting zoo, face painting, spring bunny photos, musical entertainment, and more! There will also be activities for toddlers and teens! Food trucks will be on site.

SOUTH BAY

Galaxy Easter Egg HuntCarson

March 30, 2018

One of the biggest Easter events happens at Carson’s Stubhub Center thanks to the LA Galaxy. The hunt is massive; the live entertainment is great, and there are photo ops with the Galaxy mascot as well as the Easter Bunny.

El Segundo Egg Hunt – El Segundo

March 31, 2018

This Easter egg hunt for kids invites you to bring your own basket to collect the goodies and meet the Easter bunny!

Lawndale Easter Egg Hunt – Lawndale

March 31, 2018

Egg hunts, crafts, and Easter Bunny photos are all part of the excitement and fun things this year at William Green Park.

Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza – Rancho Palos Verdes

March 31, 2018

Enjoy Easter from 10am to 11:30am at this Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza. Make sure to bring a camera for hunting and a basket for gathering at Ladera Linda Park.