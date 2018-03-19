MALIBU (CBSLA) — A stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard is closed again for the second time in a week, this time for a crash that brought down a pole.
The crash was reported just after 1 a.m. Monday on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, about 1-1/2 miles north of Pacific Coast Highway, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said. The car had hit a utility pole.
No one from the crash required hospitalization, Kimball said.
A SigAlert was issued at 1:47 a.m., closing Topanga Canyon between PCH and Grand View Drive because live power lines were down in the roadway.
The closure is expected to remain in effect through at least 2 p.m. while repairs are made, but it could reopen before then.
Topanga Canyon had just reopened Saturday after being closed for more than two days following a mudslide Thursday. Heavy rain brought down 2,500 tons of dirt from the hillsides onto the roadway.
