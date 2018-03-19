SAGE (CBSLA) — Temecula sheriff’s deputies are conducting a murder investigation after a man was reported dead in the unincorporated community of Sage Monday.

Deputies from Temecula Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of assault with deadly weapon in 39000 block of San Ignacio Rd. shortly before 1 p.m.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Michele Gile was at the scene, where gunshots appeared to be fired through the front and rear windows of an SUV. There appeared to be a man’s body in the front seat strapped into a seatbelt, she reported.

Riverside County deputies confirmed one man was killed. Another victim was reported in the incident. Further information was not immediately available about that victim’s condition.

Deputies had not released information about a possible suspect at the time of this report.

An investigation is ongoing.