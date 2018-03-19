temecula, murder, homicide, investigation, victim, found dead, sage, suv, neighbor, dispute
STORM WATCH: Rain May Bring Flooding, Evacuations in Burn Areas | Latest ForecastAnimated Radars | Download The CBSLA Weather App
Filed Under:Homicide, Investigation, Murder, Sage, Temecula

SAGE (CBSLA) — Temecula sheriff’s deputies are conducting a murder investigation after a man was reported dead in the unincorporated community of Sage Monday.

Deputies from Temecula Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of assault with deadly weapon in 39000 block of San Ignacio Rd. shortly before 1 p.m.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Michele Gile was at the scene, where gunshots appeared to be fired through the front and rear windows of an SUV. There appeared to be a man’s body in the front seat strapped into a seatbelt, she reported.

Riverside County deputies confirmed one man was killed. Another victim was reported in the incident. Further information was not immediately available about that victim’s condition.

Deputies had not released information about a possible suspect at the time of this report.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch