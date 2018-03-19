CERRITOS (CBSLA) — A former Cerritos College student who doesn’t want to be identified has come forward to call out the school for allowing a now convicted rapist on campus.

On March 16th, Kishawn Holmes was found guilty of raping the now 21-year-old.

“My emotions are everywhere. Cuz it’s all still fresh,” she told CBSLA’s Andrea Fujii.

She was a sophomore at the time, a student athletic trainer. He was a star on the Cerritos College football team.

And this wasn’t the first time. In 2014, Holmes pled guilty to rape while he was a student at Vista Murrieta High School.

“It makes me sick knowing that he’s done it before,” she said. “And I had no idea he was capable of that.”

The woman has now filed a lawsuit against Holmes and Cerritos College, claiming they failed to safeguard or warn students about his violent past.

“Put aside the safety of its students, the safety of the student athletic trainers, in favor of the star athlete so they could have a winning title,” said attorney Allegra Rineer.

A spokeswoman for Cerritos College says they haven’t received a copy of the complaint and can’t comment on the specifics. But did say in part “Cerritos College takes the well-being of its students very seriously and has policies and procedures on student conduct, and require sexual violence and harassment prevention trainings.”

Too emotionally traumatized, the woman left school last year but hopes to one day complete her degree to become an athletic trainer.

“I feel betrayed,” she said. “I feel they should have protected me. They should be able to protect their students.”