SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Check your Powerball numbers – a ticket worth $1.2 million was sold in Santa Monica, lottery officials say.

The ticket matching five of the six Powerball numbers was sold at Ed’s Liquor, 825 Pico Blvd. Sunday night’s winning numbers were 22, 57, 59, 60, 66, and the Powerball number was 7.

The ticket is worth $1.2 million. All lottery winners are advised to immediately sign their tickets in ink and visit a local California Lottery office.

A ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Pennsylvania. That ticket is worth $457 million.