CNN reported in January that Mueller’s team had given the President’s lawyers general topics for an interview, such as Trump’s request that Comey drop the investigation into Flynn, his reaction to Comey’s May 2017 testimony on Capitol Hill, and Trump’s contact with intelligence officials about the Russia investigation.

A source familiar with the talks said more recent discussions about Trump’s interview also touched on Sessions and Flynn. Sessions previously spoke to Mueller’s team while investigators looked into possible obstruction of justice. And during the transition, Flynn had spoken to Kisklyak about sanctions and the United Nations, then lied to investigators about the calls before Trump fired him. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to investigators and agreed to cooperate with Mueller in December.

Trump repeatedly has publicly offered to speak with Mueller under oath and even said he looked forward to the opportunity. Yet behind the scenes, the President has wavered on his pledge as friends and advisers cautioned him of the risks of speaking to prosecutors who’ve already charged 19 individuals with criminal offenses, including lying. Until this point, Mueller’s prosecutors have made it clear they wanted to speak with Trump but had no formal discussion with the President’s lawyers about setting up the interview.

For months, Trump’s defense lawyer inside the White House, Ty Cobb, has downplayed Mueller’s need for the President’s testimony and the depth of the investigation. Yet the meeting last week made it clear to Trump that Mueller won’t wrap up soon.

