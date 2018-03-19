CBS Local — A new male birth control pill is being called safe and effective by researchers in a recent study. The daily oral contraceptive known as dimethandrolone undecanoate is being viewed as a major breakthrough in creating a similar product to female birth control.

“DMAU is a major step forward in the development of a once-daily ‘male pill,'” Stephanie Page told Endocrine Society. “Many men say they would prefer a daily pill as a reversible contraceptive, rather than long-acting injections or topical gels, which are also in development.”

According to scientists, 83 men who completed the study showed “marked suppression” of testosterone levels as well as two hormones required to make sperm. Patients who took the largest doses (400 mg) on a daily basis had the largest decreases in testosterone however, researchers say the number of side-effects reported were low.

“Very few subjects reported symptoms consistent with testosterone deficiency or excess,” Page added. Some patients did note taking DMAU during the 28-day trial resulted in weight gain and a decrease in HDL (or “good” cholesterol).

The tests also found that DMAU had to be taken with food to be effective. Page and her team say long-term studies are now being done to prove that the “male pill” will be an effective complement to female birth control pills.