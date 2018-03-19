LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Handi-Craft is recalling more than 600,000 pacifier and teether holders because of a choking hazard.

The recall involves Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier and teether products.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company received 67 reports of the snap detaching from the pacifier’s ribbon, therefore posing a choking hazard.

The products were sold at Target, Walmart, Amazon, K-Mart, Toys “R” Us and Bed, Bath & Beyond from August 2015 until March 2018.

Product owners impacted by the recall can contact Handi-Craft to receive a replacement product or similar merchandise of equal or lesser value.

Consumers can check lot codes included in the recall at www.drbrownsbaby.com/recall-lovey.