COMPTON (CBSLA) — Arson investigators are on the way to a house where an early morning fire sent to people to the hospital and killed two dogs.

The fire was reported at 12:45 a.m. in the 16000 block of Essey Avenue, in unincorporated East Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The flames were put out within 20 minutes, but not before causing items inside the home and power lines above the house to spark and pop, posing some danger to firefighters.

The two victims had been sleeping in a room beyond the flames, but had to be carried out of the house by firefighters because they had inhaled so much smoke.

Both were taken to a trauma center.

Two dogs were also killed in the fire. Arson investigators are en route to the scene.

