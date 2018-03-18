Filed Under:california, Cleveland National Forest, Rock Climber, Waterfall

CLEVELAND NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman plunged to her death while rock climbing by a waterfall in Southern California.

The Orange County Register reports that the woman’s companion called for help about noon Saturday.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Paul Holaday says the two were climbing and getting ready to rappel down a waterfall in the Cleveland National Forest when the man heard clanking and her falling.

Holaday estimated the fall was about 200 feet (61 meters).

The rescue took hours because the area is not easily accessible and there are no hiking trails. Helicopters crews hoisted the deceased woman and her partner out of the area.

Authorities say the two were experienced hikers and had appropriate gear.

Details about the woman and what caused her fall were not available.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Gene Rey says:
    March 18, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Well, she won’t do THAT again.

    Reply Report comment

