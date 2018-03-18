Filed Under:LA Marathon

ELYSIAN PARK (CBSLA) — More than 25,000 runners took off early Sunday morning as the 33rd annual Los Angeles Marathon got underway in Elysian Park.

The 26.1-mile trek runs through downtown Los Angeles, then heads west through Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, and Pacific Palisades with the finish line in Santa Monica.

Metro was expected to have increased service.

Among the runners were more than 3,000 students from 182 schools from around L.A. as part of the group, Students Run LA.

“I’m the type of person to stay committed to something that I do so I wanted to finish this,” said Francisco Vasquez, a participant. “I want to finish this and run and marathon.”

