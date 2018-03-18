ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored a power-play goal, helping lift the Anaheim Ducks into third place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell each had a goal and an assist, and Jakob Silfverberg also scored for the Ducks, who lead Los Angeles by two points in the division. Anaheim won its third straight game and is 6-1-0 in its last seven at home.

John Gibson made 15 saves, improving to 9-2-0 in his last 11 starts.

Kyle Palmieri had a power-play goal and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Devils, who had won the first three games of their six-game road trip. Keith Kinkaid made 32 saves, ending a four-start winning streak.

New Jersey holds the second wild-card in the Eastern Conference, five points ahead of Florida.

Montour put the Ducks up 3-1 at 7:55 in the third period, scoring down low off a pass from Getzlaf.

Maroon cut the lead to 3-2 at 10:05, but Rakell scored 46 seconds later to restore a two-goal lead. Rakell has a point in 14 straight games against East teams, with 11 goals and 11 assists in that span.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 1:14 in the first on Getzlaf’s 11th goal. Kinkaid saved Rakell’s shot, but his momentum sent the goalie spinning out of the crease, leaving an empty net for Getzlaf.

Getzlaf has four goals and 15 assists in his last 12 games.

Silfverberg made it 2-0 at 6:37 by redirecting Josh Manson’s shot.

Palmieri scored at 10:31 of the second to end the Ducks’ streak of 34 straight penalty kills dating to Jan. 23 with a sharp-angle shot from the left circle.

NOTES: Devils LW Miles Wood did not return after sustaining an apparent right elbow injury in the second. Wood’s right arm was extended to play the puck when he was hit from behind by Ducks D Francois Beauchemin. … Manson sustained an upper-body injury in the first and did not return.

UP NEXT

Devils: Continue their road trip at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Ducks: Open a four-game road trip at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

