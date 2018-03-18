(Credit: GLAZA/Jamie Pham)

Spring officially arrives this week—and with it comes plenty of excitement. Start the week off with a cabaret benefit show, French films, a wagyu steak tasting and a special presentation at the Grammy Museum. Later in the week, the zoo brings back its sustainable wine and dinner series, Paleyfest showcases some of the best in television and March Madness heats up. And that’s all before the weekend, when locals can view the stars, explore a mermaid museum and attend a beauty convention.

Monday, March 19



A Week of French-Language Cinema

Theatre Raymond Kabbaz, Century City

www.theatreraymondkabbaz.com

This film festival, now in its ninth year, continues through Friday, with the film “Wallay” from Burkina Faso being screened on Monday evening. The rest of the week will feature movies from Canada, France and Belgium in celebration of the French language. Theatre Raymond Kabbaz, Century CityThis film festival, now in its ninth year, continues through Friday, with the film “Wallay” from Burkina Faso being screened on Monday evening. The rest of the week will feature movies from Canada, France and Belgium in celebration of the French language. Arabian Nights: A Benefit Concert

Upstairs At Vitello’s Supper Club, Studio City

www.broadwaycares.org

Listen to live, cabaret-style songs and stories from the road, as told by cast members from the current “Aladdin” show at the Pantages. There will also be an auction, and the special event will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Monday Night Fiction Workshop

Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center, Venice

www.beyondbaroque.org

Screenwriter and director Barra Grant leads this free weekly class on how to write fiction, touching on topics like characterization, plot, language, point-of-view and realization of an idea. All participants should being a few pages of fiction they’ve written for critique as well.

Tuesday, March 20



Wagyu Flights

Roku Sunset, Hollywood

www.innovativedining.com

For the rest of the week, enjoy a special promotion that gives guests the chance to savor three wagyu appetizers with drink pairings. The Bungo wagyu skewer will be complemented by the Ginza no Suzume Kohaku shochu; there will also be Bungo wagyu sushi paired with Soto sake and Bungo wagyu steak with Japanese Akashi whisky. Roku Sunset, HollywoodFor the rest of the week, enjoy a special promotion that gives guests the chance to savor three wagyu appetizers with drink pairings. The Bungo wagyu skewer will be complemented by the Ginza no Suzume Kohaku shochu; there will also be Bungo wagyu sushi paired with Soto sake and Bungo wagyu steak with Japanese Akashi whisky. Brian Swartz Quartet

Perch L.A., Los Angeles

www.brianswartz.com

Take in the panoramic views of the downtown lights as trumpeter Brian Swartz and friends fill the night air with jazz standards. The diverse musician knows a wide range of songs to keep everyone entertained throughout the evening.

Wednesday, March 21



“Il Classico Tiramisù: Hands-On Italian Desserts”

Eataly L.A., Century City

www.eataly.com

Learn about the different ways to make this elegant Italian dessert during Eataly’s tiramisu workshop then try your hand at making your own. Take home the recipe to try it again later on—but not before indulging in a buffet of pastries, included in the price of the class. Eataly L.A., Century CityLearn about the different ways to make this elegant Italian dessert during Eataly’s tiramisu workshop then try your hand at making your own. Take home the recipe to try it again later on—but not before indulging in a buffet of pastries, included in the price of the class. Screening of “Harlem to Hollywood”

Grammy Museum, Los Angeles

www.grammymuseum.org

This documentary follows the life of Billy Vera, a songwriter who was the first white male to perform at Harlem’s Apollo Theater. It focuses on what it takes to build a career in the music industry. Once the film is over, there will be a conversation with Vera as well as director Alan Swyer. Babes in Toyland: Pet Edition

The Avalon, Hollywood

www.babesintoylandcharity.com

Throughout the last decade, celebrities and influencers have come together to raise money for a variety of charities, but five years ago, a separate event was started: a pet edition. Buy a ticket and bring pet beds and blankets, pet food, treats, collars, leashes and harnesses, bowls, clothes, toys, shampoo or any other pet-related item to donate.

Thursday, March 22



Sustainable Wine+Dinner with Fiddlehead Cellars

Los Angeles Zoo, Los Angeles

www.lazoo.org

Last year’s popular Sustainable Wine+Dinner Series returns to the zoo this week, focusing on wines by Lompoc-based Fiddlehead Cellars. The four-course meal, dessert and complementary wine pairings will take place in the zoo’s Australian habitat. Los Angeles Zoo, Los AngelesLast year’s popular Sustainable Wine+Dinner Series returns to the zoo this week, focusing on wines by Lompoc-based Fiddlehead Cellars. The four-course meal, dessert and complementary wine pairings will take place in the zoo’s Australian habitat. March Madness

Staples Center, Los Angeles

www.staplescenter.com

The Division I Men’s Basketball Championship West Regional comes to Los Angeles on Thursday, with more games on Saturday. Watch as the competition plays out live, allowing you to be a part of the road to the Final Four. Paleyfest: “The Good Doctor”

Dolby Theatre, Hollywood

www.paleycenter.org

Be present at the industry panel for one of the season’s most popular new television, “The Good Doctor.” Following the life of surgical resident Dr. Shaun Murphy, who has autism, as he works in St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose. The cast will discuss the show and take questions from the audience during the panel.

Friday, March 23



“Into the Woods”

Cupcake Theater, North Hollywood

www.cupcaketheater.com

Through Sunday, catch this popular musical by Stephen Sondheim on a local stage. The play combines several fairytales and Brothers Grimm stories, focusing on the quests of Cinderella and Rapunzel as well as Jack from “Jack and the Beanstalk,” characters from “Little Red Riding Hood” and several others. Cupcake Theater, North HollywoodThrough Sunday, catch this popular musical by Stephen Sondheim on a local stage. The play combines several fairytales and Brothers Grimm stories, focusing on the quests of Cinderella and Rapunzel as well as Jack from “Jack and the Beanstalk,” characters from “Little Red Riding Hood” and several others. Latin Food Fest

Santa Monica Beach, Santa Monica

www.latinfoodfest.com

This annual festival kicks off on Friday night with a Chefs Night Out event, combining tapas, music, photos and cocktails for a fun evening on the sand. Then, Saturday, enjoy drinks, a spirits expo, beer tasting and Latin rock music in addition to Latin food samples. The fest benefits the Westside Food Bank. Screening of “First Position”

Norton Simon Museum, Pasadena

www.nortonsimon.org

Celebrate Women’s History Month with a screening of “First Position,” film directed by Bess Kargman that follows six young ballet dancers who face injuries and exhaustion on their way to becoming professional dancers.

Saturday, March 24



Public Star Party

Griffith Observatory, Griffith Park

www.griffithobservatory.org

Held once a month, these special parties on the lawn of the observatory give locals a chance to look through different types of telescopes to see things in the sky above, from the sun and the moon to plants and stars. Astronomers will also be on hand to discuss the sky and equipment. Griffith Observatory, Griffith ParkHeld once a month, these special parties on the lawn of the observatory give locals a chance to look through different types of telescopes to see things in the sky above, from the sun and the moon to plants and stars. Astronomers will also be on hand to discuss the sky and equipment. Bach in the Subways

Various Locations, Los Angeles

www.bachinthesubways.org

Celebrate what would have been the 333rd birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach with free pop-up performances of his music in the L.A. subways stations in North Hollywood and Glendale as well as at the well-known Union Station. A Night in Focus: Degas

Norton Simon Museum, Pasadena

www.nortonsimon.org

Celebrate 19th century French artist Edgar Degas with an interactive event at the museum. Visitors will have a chance to sketch live dancers or to work alongside others to create sculptures. There will also be musical performances throughout the evening.

Sunday, March 25



Annual Bonsai Show

The Huntington Library, Art Collection and Botanical Gardens, San Marino

www.huntington.org

For more than 60 years, the California Bonsai Society has presented its annual show featuring dozens of the beautiful trees. Each artfully crafted by a bonsai master, it is a thing of beauty and peace to experience. The show at The Huntington will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Huntington Library, Art Collection and Botanical Gardens, San MarinoFor more than 60 years, the California Bonsai Society has presented its annual show featuring dozens of the beautiful trees. Each artfully crafted by a bonsai master, it is a thing of beauty and peace to experience. The show at The Huntington will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Mermaid Museum

Goya Studios Sound Stage C, Hollywood

www.popsugar.com

Sunday marks the last day of this limited-time pop-up museum, which opened on Thursday. In celebration of the new television drama “Siren,” Freeform and POPSUGAR have come together to create a mermaid-themed museum with photo illustrations, unique illusions, an underwater projection room and a live mermaid, all part of the fictional town of Bristol Cove. Generation Beauty

Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles

www.ipsygenbeauty.com

This beauty convention gives makeup enthusiasts the chance to come together with beauty influencers and brands for one weekend. Sunday is the last day of the convention, and all attendees will get a goodie bag filled with beauty products to take home.