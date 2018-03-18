Best Breweries In Downtown Los Angeles

(credit: Shane Lopes)

If you’re looking to dive into the impressive Los Angeles craft beer scene, downtown is a great place to start. There you’ll find an ever growing assortment of homegrown breweries and celebrated out-of-town offshoots which offer a wide variety of high-quality beers. Here are some of the best brewery options downtown has to offer.



Expectations are high for Highland Park Brewery’s much anticipated Chinatown brewpub. This 2016 Great American Beer Fest gold medal winner has established a rabid fanbase by excelling at multiple styles – their IPAs and saisons are particular standouts. While head brewer Bob Kunz will continue to operate out of the cozy confines of The Hermosillo bar, HPB’s downtown expansion means bigger and better things for one of the most celebrated breweries in Los Angeles. 1220 N. Spring St.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 739-6459Expectations are high for Highland Park Brewery’s much anticipated Chinatown brewpub. This 2016 Great American Beer Fest gold medal winner has established a rabid fanbase by excelling at multiple styles – their IPAs and saisons are particular standouts. While head brewer Bob Kunz will continue to operate out of the cozy confines of The Hermosillo bar, HPB’s downtown expansion means bigger and better things for one of the most celebrated breweries in Los Angeles.



Hazy New England-style IPAs are all the rage right now and few west coast breweries are doing it better than Mumford. That’s why you’ll often find fans lined up outside the brewery, looking to score a four-pack of their limited release cans. If hoppy beers aren’t your thing, Mumford offers plenty of other enjoyable options including stouts, wheat beers, and sours. Order up some tasters and grab a flight. 416 Boyd St.Los Angeles, CA 90013Hazy New England-style IPAs are all the rage right now and few west coast breweries are doing it better than Mumford. That’s why you’ll often find fans lined up outside the brewery, looking to score a four-pack of their limited release cans. If hoppy beers aren’t your thing, Mumford offers plenty of other enjoyable options including stouts, wheat beers, and sours. Order up some tasters and grab a flight.



Stepping into Arts District Brewing’s 17,000 square foot warehouse space is like entering the ultimate adult playground. There’s vintage skee-ball, food courtesy of chef Neal Fraser’s fried chicken-centric Fritzi’s Coop and, of course, plenty of beer. The tap list always impresses, offering a wide range of styles from to light to dark and everything in between. If you’re having a hard time making a decision, their West Coast IPAs are always on point, while Cowboy Curtis, Arts District’s bold smoked porter, is like a campfire in a glass. 828 Traction Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90013(213) 817-5321Stepping into Arts District Brewing’s 17,000 square foot warehouse space is like entering the ultimate adult playground. There’s vintage skee-ball, food courtesy of chef Neal Fraser’s fried chicken-centric Fritzi’s Coop and, of course, plenty of beer. The tap list always impresses, offering a wide range of styles from to light to dark and everything in between. If you’re having a hard time making a decision, their West Coast IPAs are always on point, while Cowboy Curtis, Arts District’s bold smoked porter, is like a campfire in a glass.



Popular San Diego brewery Modern Times has finally set up shop in Los Angeles bringing their vast array of innovative and award-winning stouts, sours and IPAs, not to mention their very own line of coffee (often used in the brewing of their beer) and a fully vegan menu. Best of all, they’ve taken a cue from what Firestone is doing in Marina Del Rey and opened an on-premises brewing facility which is already cranking out tasty treats like the Port Sunlight hazy double IPA. You can even get select beers to go via a freshly filled 32 oz. “crowler” can. 832 S. Olive St.Los Angeles, CA 90014(213) 878-7008Popular San Diego brewery Modern Times has finally set up shop in Los Angeles bringing their vast array of innovative and award-winning stouts, sours and IPAs, not to mention their very own line of coffee (often used in the brewing of their beer) and a fully vegan menu. Best of all, they’ve taken a cue from what Firestone is doing in Marina Del Rey and opened an on-premises brewing facility which is already cranking out tasty treats like the Port Sunlight hazy double IPA. You can even get select beers to go via a freshly filled 32 oz. “crowler” can.



This Boyle Heights-based brewery is taking barrel-aged beers to another level. “Slow beer” is how Dry River describes their small-batch creations which are unfiltered, unpasteurized and aged in oak barrels. The results are unique, elevated versions of classic beer styles, whether it’s Lady Roja, a red wheat and house-toasted barley saison highlighted by hibiscus, tamarindo and sea salt or Para Sol, a tart and refreshing blonde sour ale. Be sure to take advantage of Dry River’s brewery tour and witness how the magic happens. 671 S. Anderson St.Los Angeles, CA 90023(213) 375-5235This Boyle Heights-based brewery is taking barrel-aged beers to another level. “Slow beer” is how Dry River describes their small-batch creations which are unfiltered, unpasteurized and aged in oak barrels. The results are unique, elevated versions of classic beer styles, whether it’s Lady Roja, a red wheat and house-toasted barley saison highlighted by hibiscus, tamarindo and sea salt or Para Sol, a tart and refreshing blonde sour ale. Be sure to take advantage of Dry River’s brewery tour and witness how the magic happens.



This San Diego-based legend has nearly 30 years of brewing experience under its belt and it certainly shows. Their Los Angeles satellite location is stocked with the brewery’s familiar favorites, but the main draw here is the rotating selection of beers brewed in-house which range from light sippers such as Ellie’s Hoops saison and bolder brews like the roasty Let’s Get Stouted Right Now stout. 600 Wilshire Blvd. Ste. 100Los Angeles, CA 90017(213) 228-2739This San Diego-based legend has nearly 30 years of brewing experience under its belt and it certainly shows. Their Los Angeles satellite location is stocked with the brewery’s familiar favorites, but the main draw here is the rotating selection of beers brewed in-house which range from light sippers such as Ellie’s Hoops saison and bolder brews like the roasty Let’s Get Stouted Right Now stout.



A veteran of the local craft beer scene, Angel City has been making its mark in Los Angeles for over two decades. Angel City’s move to their downtown facility back in 2010 helped spark the area’s brewery boom and their sprawling public house remains a popular drinking destination. While the brewery’s core lineup including Angel City IPA and Citrus Wheat are widely available throughout L.A. and beyond, head to the source to sample limited releases such as Night Terrors, a golden stout brewed with cocoa nibs and bourbon-barrel-aged coffee. 216 Alameda St.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 622-1261A veteran of the local craft beer scene, Angel City has been making its mark in Los Angeles for over two decades. Angel City’s move to their downtown facility back in 2010 helped spark the area’s brewery boom and their sprawling public house remains a popular drinking destination. While the brewery’s core lineup including Angel City IPA and Citrus Wheat are widely available throughout L.A. and beyond, head to the source to sample limited releases such as Night Terrors, a golden stout brewed with cocoa nibs and bourbon-barrel-aged coffee.

Article by David Klein.